If you're considering moving to a new home in Seattle, WA, from San Francisco, CA, one of the things you'll be happy to know is that you'll have access to more affordable housing and groceries. Once you become a Washington resident, you no longer have to pay state income taxes, either.

The cost of living in Seattle is still higher than in many other U.S. cities, but it's lower than in San Francisco.

GoBankingRates, for instance, notes the salary needed for a comfortable life in SF is $251,398, the second-highest among the 50 biggest U.S. cities. Conversely, Seattle's at $178,520, five spots lower than SF.

Understanding those differences and familiarizing yourself with what moving to a new Seattle home entails can help you settle in and navigate the changes more quickly.

What's the First Thing You Should Do When Moving to a New Home?

When you're moving to a new home (whether in Seattle or elsewhere), confirm all essential utilities are up and running. You should have:

Power (electricity)

Gas

Water supply

Sewer services

Check your local trash and recycling pickup schedules, too, and set reminders for them. You'll be particularly dependent on these services during the first few weeks, as you'll likely have loads of packing materials to dispose of.

Just as vital is to get your locks rekeyed or replaced.

Granted, VisitSeattle.org says that compared to many other major U.S. cities, Seattle's crime rates are lower. Its reported crime rate has also hit the lowest level in five years. Still, it's best to err on the side of caution and reduce security risks with new or rekeyed locks.

What Are Common Moving Mistakes?

One of the most common moving mistakes you should avoid, particularly when moving to Seattle from San Francisco, is not hiring professional movers. Not decluttering your current home and delaying logistical planning are also big blunders to avoid.

Not Hiring Moving Experts

A good enough reason to rely on professional movers is that your move is a lengthy, interstate one. The route can take several days, involving the 810-mile I-5 corridor, according to this page discussing San Francisco to Seattle movers.

Without the expertise and specialized moving equipment and tools of local movers in SF and Seattle, you could face significant safety, security, and financial risks. Personal injury, damaged furniture, and logistical failures are just some examples.

Failure to Declutter Your Current Home

If you don't declutter before your big move, you could end up moving more stuff than you need, including items you could have disposed of while you're still in San Francisco. The more belongings you have to transport, the lower your chances of finding affordable moving services.

Last-Minute Logistical Planning

Having a well-laid-out logistical plan is one of the most crucial long-distance moving tips, as it lets you identify, anticipate, manage, and mitigate the many complex variables of a lengthy, interstate relocation. Do things at the last minute, and you'll have a hard time finding available schedules for:

Transportation

Parking

Storage

Professional long-distance movers

What Should You Know About Moving to a New Home in Seattle From San Francisco?

San Francisco, CA, is world-famous for its stunning landmarks and cultural diversity. An article published on KRON4.com also notes that the 2026 Happy City Index has ranked SF the happiest U.S. city and one of the 50 happiest cities worldwide.

Still, there's no denying that San Francisco is among the most expensive places to live in. Whether it's due to this that you're moving to Seattle or you have another reason (e.g., move closer to family), here are some of the things you need to know when moving to a new home in the Emerald City.

You Can Enjoy a Lower Cost of Living

Salary.com puts the cost of living in San Francisco, CA, at 32.5% higher or more expensive than the cost of living in Seattle, WA. It also notes that if you were to move from Seattle to SF and have the same job at a similar company, the change would reduce your disposable income by nearly $11,700.

You Can Say Goodbye to Paying State Income Taxes

California has among the highest state income taxes in the United States. Washington, on the other hand, doesn't impose state income taxes.

You'll Continue to Experience a Mild and Temperate Climate

If you love the San Francisco weather, you'll be happy to know that Seattle has a similar mild, maritime climate. Like SF, the Emerald City rarely experiences extreme freezing or heat.

A key difference is that Seattle enjoys warmer, drier summers and greener, wetter winters.

Frequently Asked Questions

Which Seattle Neighborhoods Are Safe for Families?

If you're moving to a new home in Seattle with your family, consider neighborhoods like Magnolia, North Queen Anne, and West Seattle. Other prime options are Wallingford, Ravenna, and Maple Leaf.

Such neighborhoods boast low crime rates, quick access to community amenities and parks, and are close to high-rated schools. Homes here, whether for rent or sale, typically cost more than in other areas, but their safety, security, and the community's beauty make up for the higher cost.

How Can You Settle In Quicker in Your New Seattle Home?

Professional movers can help you settle in more quickly in your new Seattle home by helping mitigate the risk of delays in safely transporting your belongings.

Reliable moving companies also offer unpacking services, which can help you save loads of time in getting your new home set up. They can even assist with furniture assembly, making your new abode feel more like home right away.

You should also explore the neighborhood within your first week in Seattle. Find good coffee shops and mom-and-pop stores, and get to know your neighbors. Friendly locals who've been living in your area for longer can help you get accustomed to your new living environment sooner.

Keep These Things in Mind When Moving to a New Home in Seattle From SF

Moving to a new home in Seattle from San Francisco can be one of the biggest, life-changing things you'll experience, considering the Emerald City's lower cost of living. Although Seattle isn't exactly cheap, your money could still go farther here than in SF.

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This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.