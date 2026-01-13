From skydiving to bungee jumping and ATV tours, these are all adventure activities that you, as a modern thrill seeker, should consider participating in. Whitewater rafting and hot air ballooning are other exciting outdoor experiences you ought to try, even just once in your lifetime.

The above are all great examples of how Americans are choosing to have outdoor adventure fun.

Outdoor activity participation in the U.S. is also on the rise. According to the non-profit organization Heart of the Lakes, its participant base grew by 3% in 2024 and reached a record of 181.1 million Americans.

By learning more about your options for top adventure destinations and activities, you can start planning and experiencing adrenaline-filled escapades that will surely make you long for more.

What Are Adventure Activities?

Adventure activities are endeavours and pursuits typically characterized as exciting and physically demanding.

They often require you to "step out of your comfort zone" and try something new that usually carries a perceived element of or even a real risk. They can range from low-impact soft adventures that you've never tried to higher-risk extreme sports activities.

What Are Examples of Adventurous Activities?

Adventure activities take many forms, most of which involve challenge, excitement, and risk. Some of the top examples are skydiving and bungee jumping. ATV tours, whitewater rafting, and even hot air ballooning are other excellent ideas for thrill-seekers such as yourself.

Skydiving

Skydiving is becoming more and more popular, with USPA (United States Parachute Association) members making and completing over 3.8 million skydives in 2024. As the USPA also says, this activity carries an inherent risk (you'll be jumping out of an aircraft and free-falling, after all).

Still, as long as you come adequately prepared and make sound judgments before, during, and after the drop, you can enjoy the exhilarating feeling of floating mixed with adrenaline and sensory overload.

As a beginner, one of your best options to get started with this air-based adventure activity is through tandem skydiving. Opt for certified instructors and partners, such as those who carry USPA certifications.

Bungee Jumping

Bungee jumping is another thrilling adventure activity that involves the pull of gravity and brings feelings and sensations similar to skydiving.

During a bungee jump, you'll jump from a high structure, such as a bridge, building, or crane. You'll attach yourself to this structure with a large elastic cord, either through a full-body harness or by your ankles.

When you jump, you'll experience a gripping, free-fall sensation, followed by several adrenaline-packed bounces, as the cord attached to you recoils and stretches.

ATV Tours

From adrenaline rushes to exciting feelings of freedom and off-road thrills, these are some of what you can expect, whether you participate in ATV tours in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, in the Mojave/Sonoran Deserts of Arizona, or the Oregon Dunes in California.

ATV tours offer a heart-pumping way to see an area's gorgeous scenery, from forests to hills, streams, or panoramic overlooks. They also typically come with guides, and even kids are welcome, usually as the passengers of more experienced tour guides or operators.

Whitewater Rafting

When you go whitewater rafting, you and other participants will have to navigate fast-moving, even turbulent, river rapids in a large, inflatable raft. You'll use paddles to steer and work with the others as a team.

In most cases, particularly for beginners, an expert rafter will be on the raft. The pro will assist the participants in safely maneuvering the inflatable in the right direction.

Whitewater rafting is exciting, enjoyable, ideal for burning calories, and great for building teamwork. What makes it even more thrilling is that there are waves, drops, and rocks to navigate through.

There are also difficulty levels, ranging from Class I (mild) to Class V (extremely challenging).

Hot Air Ballooning

Hot air ballooning may be a "gentler" adventure activity than skydiving or bungee jumping, but it's still a thrilling recreational aviation pursuit. It'll take you through the clouds and skies, providing majestic panoramic views of the landscape below.

The basket, also called the "gondola," can carry anywhere from two to over 20 people, depending on the size and capacity of the balloon. It can be a romantic adventure for you and your partner or an enjoyable "Up" like ride for the entire family.

Frequently Asked Questions

Are Adventure Activities Dangerous?

In some circumstances, extreme adventure activities, such as skydiving and bungee jumping, can be dangerous, particularly if those involved (including participants) breach safety protocols or come unprepared. Severe weather conditions can also contribute to the risk, and so can equipment malfunctions.

It's for those reasons that adventure seekers should always prioritize safety, including checking weather forecasts, using proper, well-maintained equipment, and partnering with experts (for beginners).

Can Anyone Enjoy Adventure Activities?

Yes, almost anyone, if not everyone, can participate and find enjoyment in adventure activities, given the expansive array of options available.

From gentle nature walks and hikes to more thrilling, adrenaline-packed air-, water-, and land-based pursuits (e.g., skydiving, ATVing, and whitewater rafting), there are so many choices that you'll surely find one or more that suit your taste and abilities.

How Do You Choose an Adventure Activity?

When choosing an adventure activity, consider your physical ability first, followed by your preference. Even if you want to try skydiving, having specific health or medical conditions may prohibit you from doing such an activity (e.g., cardiovascular problems or neck/back injury).

Seek your primary healthcare provider's advice and approval first before engaging in any physical activity, especially if it involves extreme sports or a higher-than-usual risk.

If you don't have any medical conditions and are in excellent health, you should still consider starting slow with a lower-impact activity. Go on a gentle hike first, for instance, before taking on a more challenging, demanding trail.

Try These Adventure Activities

Adventure activities, whether skydiving, ATVing, or hot air ballooning, are all highly engaging activities you should try, even just once, in your lifetime. They offer unique thrills and adrenaline rushes while also promoting physical movement and outdoor nature engagement.

If you're looking for more travel and lifestyle ideas or ways to experience nature, we've got you covered.

