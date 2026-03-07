Were you aware that when U.S. consumers such as yourself buy products made in the USA, you also support local business owners and communities by helping create more jobs in the country?

Purchasing American-made products keeps money circulating within the local economy, too. There are also environmental benefits behind the "Shop Local" movement.

When you buy American brands and products, you help cut carbon emissions by slashing their required transportation. As the U.S. EPA explains, transportation is the largest contributor of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in the U.S., accounting for 28% of the nation's total GHG emissions.

There are many other ways in which buying USA-made goods allows you to support local, and knowing what they are can help you make more informed purchasing decisions.

What Does Made in the USA Really Mean?

The term "made in the USA" is a legal standard ("Made in USA Labeling Rule" or "the Labeling Rule") codified under 16 Code of Federal Regulations (C.F.R.) Part 323. It primarily focuses on the term "all or virtually all."

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is the authoritative body responsible for enforcing this law. Among its primary goals is to prevent marketplace deception and unfairness.

As explained by the FTC, "all or virtually all" means that a product's components, processing, and labor must have come from within the United States. The final assembly must also take place within the U.S., and zero to negligible foreign content must be present in the product.

What Products Are 100% Made in America?

Manufacturing is a cornerstone of the U.S. economy. According to the National Association of Manufacturers (NAM), the annual rate contribution of the country's manufacturers as of the third quarter of 2025 was over $2.95 trillion. It accounted for about 9.5% of the economy's value-added output.

Not all products that come out of the country's manufacturing sector adhere to the "Made in USA" labeling rule, but many do. You can find many goods legitimately made in the USA when you shop at an American-made online general store. Here are just a few examples:

Homemade jams from the food brand The Dutch Kettle

Hand-cut soaps from Gabba Gabba Naturals

Gardening tools from Novelty Manufacturing Co.

Pet treats from North Woods Animal Treats

Pet care products from Wet Dog

Outdoor decor from Keystone Woodworking

How Does Buying Products Made in the USA Support Local?

From helping create and retain more jobs to supporting USA manufacturing power growth and stability, these are some of the ways buying products made in the USA helps local businesses, communities, and economies. It also plays a role in environmental friendliness and assists with the enforcement of domestic product quality standards.

Helping Create and Retain More Jobs

When Americans buy products made in the USA, they keep the product demand and economic activity within the country. Their purchasing behaviors also trigger a "multiplier effect," in which manufacturing jobs support further employment growth in many sectors, including:

Supply chain

Service

Logistics

Transportation

With more jobs created and retained, local communities can reduce poverty and homelessness while enhancing their residents' health and overall quality of life.

The more the locals thrive, the greater their positive influence on their region. They can, for instance, increase the demand for the goods and services of regional distributors and suppliers.

Supporting USA Manufacturing Growth and Stability

The creation and retention of high-quality, local jobs support the overall growth and stability of the U.S. manufacturing industry through a circular flow of money. It also helps ensure and uphold stringent product quality standards.

As more jobs become available within a locality, its population would grow, and there'd be an increased demand for more top-quality products, triggering the demand for factory expansion. Such expansions help reduce trade deficits and bottlenecks while also fostering innovation.

Keeping Money Circulating Within the Community

The money that consumers like you spend on products made in the USA remains in circulation within the community through the "local multiplier effect." It refers to the reinvestment of dollars spent on domestic goods on a local scale, rather than getting siphoned away by foreign companies.

Thanks to the local multiplier effect, communities can enjoy:

Increased support for more local jobs

Increased tax revenue for public services

A more resilient economy

Reducing Carbon Emissions

Opting for goods made in the USA can help lower carbon emissions by reducing transportation-related emissions. The shorter the distance that your orders travel, the less "fuel" needed to get them delivered to you. The decrease in this fuel usage translates to reduced GHG emissions.

Domestic manufacturers must also adhere to more stringent environmental regulations enforced in the United States. Many local companies are taking a step closer to becoming more eco-conscious, too, such as by switching to cleaner energy (e.g., solar power).

Frequently Asked Questions

How Do You Tell That Something Is American-Made?

One way to tell is to look for a label that states "Made in USA." Because this specific labeling phrase is a legal term, only manufacturers that adhere to and satisfy all the conditions of the labeling rule can use it on their products.

You should also recognize the difference between "made in" and "assembled in" the USA. Products that bear the label "assembled in USA" contain more imported components than their Made in USA counterparts. There are lots, from automobiles to electronics and appliances.

Are Products Made in the USA More Expensive?

Many products made in the USA cost more than their imported alternatives. There are many good reasons for this, though, including the higher cost of labor, the existence of more stringent manufacturing regulations, and the smaller economies of scale in the country.

The "premium" price you pay for USA-made products is worth it, though, given all the benefits of buying local, from quality and safety to environmental responsibility. You can also rest assured that when you buy items made here, you're supporting safe working conditions and fair wages.

Invest in Goods Made in the USA

Products made in the USA may be more expensive than their imported alternatives, but they're beneficial in the long run, as they support local businesses, artisans, and economies. They help make local communities better by improving public services, facilities, and employment rates.

