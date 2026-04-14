If you're a homeowner thinking of taking on home improvement projects, know that others like you are prioritizing smaller-scale comfort home upgrades over major renovations due to budget and functionality. Others are investing in additions that may promote energy efficiency or wellness.

Enhancing home comfort and functionality while staying within budget is particularly vital nowadays, as material and labor prices soar. Home repair and remodeling costs, for instance, soared by almost 4% in the first quarter of 2025 from the year before, according to the Associated Press.

If you take the time to familiarize yourself with budget-friendly home improvements, you can boost your property's comfort and livability. At the same time, you can enhance its overall perceived value without sacrificing your finances.

What Do Comfort Home Upgrades Mean?

The term "comfort home upgrades" refers to intentional additions or replacements that could be stand-alone or part of a larger home remodel or renovation. Homeowners take on these projects to improve the following aspects of their living spaces:

Physical livability (how safe, functional, comfortable, and cozy the property is)

Energy efficiency

Daily enjoyment

What Is the Most Popular Home Upgrade?

There's no single "most popular" home upgrade.

Several projects rank high on homeowners' lists, including adding a primary bedroom suite and upgrading the kitchen. The National Association of Realtors (NAR), for instance, says that in its 2025 Remodeling Impact Report, these two, plus adding a new roof, had "top joy scores" of 10/10.

Why Are Comfort Home Upgrades Winning Over Major Renovations?

Comfort home upgrades are winning over major renovations as they deliver good returns on investment (ROI). To top it off, they often cost much less.

While these projects are primarily functional home changes that improve livability, enjoyment, or energy efficiency, they can also have an aesthetic-enhancing impact. With such an effect, even smaller-scale practical home renovations can boost your property's perceived worth and curb appeal.

Budget-Friendly Projects That Rake in Good to High ROIs

If you have a smaller budget, don't worry, as some top home improvement projects that bring high ROIs (in recouped costs) are under $5,000.

As pointed out by a 2025 Journal of Light Construction report, replacing a garage door costs an average of $4,672, but its ROI is 268%, and its resale value is $12,507. Ranking second is a steel entry door replacement, which costs an average of $2,435 but has a 216% ROI and a $5,270 resale value.

Both high ROI projects also fall under comfort home upgrades, as they increase your home's overall livability and energy efficiency by enhancing thermal insulation and reducing noise. They also help improve security, even more so if your existing doors' locking mechanisms are old and rickety.

Improved Enjoyment and Wellness-Promoting

Creating a dedicated space for relaxation, hobbies, or movement is another comfort home upgrade you can do on a smaller, more affordable scale. An excellent example is creating an outdoor oasis that allows you to be closer to nature.

As the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) explains, spending time in a natural environment can have physical and mental health benefits. It can promote wellness and support the immune system, cognitive function, and heart health, to name a few.

All that should be enough reason for you to consider building an outdoor space that serves multiple purposes (e.g., lounging, chilling, al fresco dining, and exercising). You can achieve this goal by:

Setting up a privacy panel, such as a fence, shade divider, or living wall

Investing in weather-resistant furniture built with materials designed for your area's specific climate

Choosing native, drought-resistant outdoor plants

You can also create an indoor relaxation/hobby/movement space with a dedicated room or space divider. If you're a golf enthusiast, for instance, you'll be happy to know you can practice your swings and burn some calories while indoors with the best golf simulator and enclosures.

Energy Efficiency and Sustainability

Smart home upgrades that improve comfort can also be energy efficient and sustainable, such as LED lighting for longer-lasting, better visibility. Some have dimmable features, allowing you to adjust their brightness or even colors to match your vibe or achieve the ambiance you want.

There are also intelligent thermostats that you can upgrade your existing analog or programmable thermostat to. Smart thermostats let you control your home's heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) system remotely (via mobile apps).

It can also optimize HVAC energy usage to trim utility bills.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Home Upgrades Don't Add Value?

Home upgrades that don't add value or rarely come with a positive ROI include highly personalized projects. Examples are customizing bedrooms into themed rooms, installing a personal wine cellar, or putting up an aquarium wall or divider.

The above may serve the function you want them for, but they won't necessarily boost your home's market and perceived value, as they're too "niche." Other folks may share your interests, but the general home-buying population may find them over-personalized and not worth the extra cost.

What Devalues a House the Most?

Just as there are upgrades that don't add value to a house, there are also things that can devalue a property, including a severe lack of maintenance and oversight. Examples include damaged roofs, electrical issues, foundation cracks, indoor moisture concerns, and outdated HVAC systems.

The location of a house can make or break its value, too. If a property is very close to high-traffic roads, for instance, it can be a deal breaker, as this puts the occupants at risk of air, land, and noise pollution.

Home shoppers also tend to regard houses that are within or very close to high-crime zones as undesirable and, therefore, lower-valued, as living in these properties can put their safety at risk.

Invest in Comfort Home Upgrades to Boost Your Abode's Livability

Home upgrades don't have to be overly expensive for them to yield good to high ROIs. With the right improvements, such as getting a new garage or front door and creating a dedicated relaxation, hobby, or movement space, you can boost your daily enjoyment and your property's livability.

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This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.