There are so many things you have to worry about when planning a wedding, which is why when it comes to wedding transportation, you want to keep it as simple as possible and avoid overcrowding the vehicles if you are renting several of them.

If you don't have a wedding planner taking care of things for you, one of the many items on your to-do list will be choosing wedding transport. There are numerous options available, so how do you make a choice, and how do you ensure everything runs smoothly?

Here's how to plan wedding transportation with specific dos and don'ts.

Dos for Wedding Transportation

You are probably going to do a lot of things right when choosing wedding transport. Here are some dos to keep in mind if you aren't sure.

Do Tip the Drivers

Just like you would tip an Uber driver, the same thing applies to your wedding transportation driver as well. 15-20% of the cost of the vehicle is typical for how much you should be tipping, so work that into your budget for your Holiday Coach.

If you know in advance that you are going to tip them, then you will remember to ask your bridal party to hold the cash for you.

Do Book Transportation Early

There are hundreds of weddings every month, and transportation companies get booked up well in advance. So you will want to get on top of this as soon as possible. Do not delay booking, since it could mean you might have to get your friends and family to drive themselves around.

Do Add in Buffer Time

Don't leave everything to the last minute when driving your bridal party to the different locations. Take your time with it. Have a buffer of around 15-20 minutes or even longer, because you know everyone always takes longer to get ready than expected.

Do Provide a Detailed Itinerary

Your driver needs to know exactly where he or she's going and when. It's best if you provide them with a detailed itinerary of your day, the different locations, the timings of the various events, and more.

This way, they don't have to bug you every time to ask where they should be driving and when they need to get there. You have enough on your plate with worrying about flowers and your dress to be thinking about transportation and locations as well.

Don'ts for Wedding Transportation

This is probably your first try at a wedding, so you probably don't know what not to do when booking wedding transportation. Here are some don'ts to keep in mind.

Don't Underbook Vehicles

Always consider plus ones when booking vehicles and have an extra vehicle in case more people show up than expected. You don't want people to be squished together in a vehicle when they are wearing their best outfits. It's definitely not a good look.

It's also not the kind of wedding party you want to have, where you are being stingy in ways that you don't need to be. You can probably negotiate with the wedding transport company to get an extra vehicle at no extra cost if you are booking in advance.

Don't Break the Bank

You shouldn't spend more than 2% of your entire wedding budget on transportation. That's why if you notice you are going over this number, you need to scale back and consider another option. Then you can start considering some other options, like bigger buses you can hire to move your bridal party around.

Don't Forget to View the Vehicle Beforehand

You will want to take the time to view the vehicles you are going to use for wedding transport before booking things. You never know what the vehicle actually looks like, and it might end up like that dating scenario where the person never looks exactly like the picture.

Don't Book the First Company You Speak To

It's tempting to book the first transportation company you speak to on the phone, because you are busy and you have a hundred other things you are booking and planning for. However, that would be a mistake.

Take the time to research at least three different companies before booking the one that fits your budget and needs best.

Frequently Asked Questions

How to Save Money on Wedding Transport?

There are many ways you can save money on wedding transport. You can ask your family or friends to drive your bridal party around, and just use their vehicles, especially if they have a nice vintage model. Or you could choose a venue close to home so you don't have to drive anywhere at all.

Another option is to choose an all-in-one venue so everything happens at one location and saves you time, money, and resources. Finally, you could all just Uber or Lyft it everywhere. It's not fancy, but it saves you money.

What Is the 30-5 Minute Rule for Weddings?

There is this rule that says that everything that normally would take 5 minutes takes 30 minutes on wedding days. Time just becomes this inflated thing on wedding days, and that's why if you think it's going to take you 30 minutes to drive somewhere, make sure you budget in extra time since it will probably take closer to 45 minutes or longer.

This way, you aren't stressing out about being late to plates because you know you have a buffer built in. Stay smart about weddings, and you will stay one step ahead on this big day.

Avoid Common Wedding Transportation Mistakes

It's easy to get overwhelmed when planning a wedding, but when it comes to wedding transportation, you want to keep things as simple as possible. Follow the tips we have laid out above, and you will be well on your way to having a great wedding day without any mishaps.

In this manner, you can remember your wedding day with joy and love, rather than with stress and upset feelings strewn about.

