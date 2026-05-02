If you're thinking of taking on a home improvement project but are wary of overspending, know that savvy DIY renovators are achieving stylish home designs without going over budget through the creative use of budget-friendly materials and completion of strategic, high-impact changes.

From using high-quality paint to give surfaces a "new life" to upgrading hardware, these are just a couple of examples of affordable decorating ideas. Investing in discounted yet top-tier materials and incorporating biophilic designs are other strategies.

Sticking to your home renovation budget is particularly crucial nowadays, as labor and material prices have skyrocketed. In the third quarter of 2025, remodeling and repair expenses have surged by 3.07% year-over-year and by 75% from 2013, according to the National Mortgage Professional.

If you implement DIY renovation tactics, you can minimize the financial "squeeze" of improving your home.

What Do DIY Renovators Mean?

DIY renovators refer to homeowners who willingly take on projects aimed at improving their property's form (visual aesthetics or appearance) and function (practical, usable, or structural purpose).

DIY renovators choose to do and complete home improvements because they want to:

Save on labor costs

Create more personalized spaces

Experience a sense of accomplishment and pride for finishing the task at hand

What Home Improvements Can You Do Yourself?

The exact scope of the DIY home upgrade that renovators can achieve depends on their skill level.

If it's your first time or you don't have that much renovation background, start small (e.g., painting or hardware updates). Leave the bigger tasks, like those involving plumbing, electrical, or structural systems, to the pros.

Tasks that involve electrical work are particularly risky for beginner DIY-ers.

A study published in the National Library of Medicine, for instance, notes that at least 30,000 non-fatal electrical shock incidents occur in the U.S. each year. Electrical injuries are also behind 5% of all U.S. burn unit admissions yearly.

If you have more extensive experience, you can take on an intermediate-level project. Examples include cabinetry and storage refacing, and discount tile installation.

How Do DIY Renovators Achieve Stylish Results Even With Affordable Materials?

DIY renovators like you can achieve sleek, stylish results without breaking the bank by focusing on minor yet high-impact changes (e.g., those that improve curb appeal). Investing in top-tier but discounted materials and giving your home a nature-inspired look can also work wonders.

Rejuvenating Surfaces With High-Quality Paint

Boost your home's style and curb appeal by giving its exterior surfaces a new life with a fresh coat of paint. Compared to major updates, painting is more budget-friendly but can deliver a high return on investment (ROI) if done correctly.

You'd want to enhance your home's curb appeal, as this can raise your property's value. As the University of Texas at Arlington points out, a home with a strong curb appeal can sell for an average of 7% more than comparable houses in the same area.

As you shop around for high-quality paint, ensure it boasts the following features:

Superior coverage and hiding power (higher concentrations of prime pigments and fewer fillers)

Enhanced adhesion and durability (has better binders)

Excellent stain resistance and washability (resistance against dirt, mildew, and stains)

Color retention and fade resistance (can better withstand the sun's harsh ultraviolet rays)

Contains fewer volatile organic compounds (VOCs), making it a safer, healthier, and less smelly option

Upgrading Hardware

Another low-cost yet effective way to enhance curb appeal is to upgrade your home's exterior hardware components. Examples include replacing:

Dated, corroded, or rotted house numbers with modern, easier-to-read, and stylish ones

Old mailboxes with durable pieces

Malfunctioning and rusty door hardware, including handles, knobs, and locks

Outdated doorbells, knockers, kickplates, and hinges

Using Discount But Quality Materials

DIY renovators such as yourself can achieve a successful, budget-friendly home improvement project by searching for high-quality materials offered at discounted prices (e.g., flooring and fixtures). You'll often find these products in:

Builder surplus shops

Factory outlets

Liquidation stores

Incorporating Biophilic Designs

Biophilic design is a term used in architecture and interior design. It refers to an approach in which the goal is to incorporate nature within built environments. It integrates natural elements (e.g., plants and sunlight) and sustainable materials to help support:

Health

Well-being

Productivity

One way to add a biophilic style to your home is with drought-resistant, native plants for both your indoor and outdoor spaces. Maximizing the use of natural light is another, and so is investing in natural materials like cork, wood, and stone.

Frequently Asked Questions

What DIY Renovation Mistakes Should You Avoid?

Not having a well-thought-out, concrete plan is one of the most common mistakes many DIY renovators commit (and that you should avoid).

Remember: There's a lot more planning involved if you're not hiring professionals. You'd have to:

Secure all necessary permits

Do more math to ensure you won't go over budget

Set a schedule when you're free to do the work

Underestimating timelines, particularly projects with wait times in between steps (e.g., painting and flooring installation), is another big mistake.

Let's say you didn't wait for the primer to dry before applying the first coat of paint. In this case, you could end up wasting time and materials.

What Are Specific Examples of Home Improvement Materials You Can Get at Discounted Prices?

Some examples of materials often offered with steep discounts are flooring products. You'll often find luxury vinyl plank (LVP), porcelain tiles, and engineered hardwood and bamboo at lower prices in surplus stores.

Structural surface materials are another perfect example. You can usually get discount quartz or granite remnants, fiber cement siding, and reclaimed wood.

Surplus and outlet stores also sell fixtures and finishes like solid wood cabinets and doors, and energy-efficient lighting products (e.g., interior and exterior LED bulbs and solar-powered outdoor lights) with discounted rates.

Keep These Tips for Savvy DIY Renovators in Mind

Savvy DIY renovators can achieve successful, stylish results even with affordable materials by using them for strategic, high-impact projects (e.g., curb appeal boosters) or functional purposes (such as high-quality, discounted floor installation).

If you keep these tips in mind as you plan your own DIY home renovation, you're more likely to achieve top-tier results without going over budget.

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