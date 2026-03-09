Drone technology involves unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) or unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) with a human pilot on board as operations are remote or autonomous. No longer a niche tool, drone applications have gone on to expansive use across industries from farming to utility inspections to delivery services.

With so many commercial and consumer possibilities with this technology, it's no surprise that the global drone market is set to reach $147.8 billion by 2036, according to IDTechEx. The exploration capabilities of drones have reached beyond Earth. NASA's Ingenuity Mars Helicopter became the first aircraft in another planet's atmosphere.

What Are Examples of Cross-Industry Drone Use?

The impact of drone technology has gone beyond military battles and travel influencers wanting the perfect Instagram pic. The small unmanned machines have made commercial delivery and first aid response easier and faster. These tools can also handle dangerous inspections, digital farming analysis, and construction workflow.

Hazardous Utility Inspections

Modern drone technology can help improve aging infrastructure and enable a safer conversion to green technology. These flying machines make manual inspections of power lines, pipelines, and wind turbines easier.

According to the National Safety Council, 885 workers died from falls in 2023, with hundreds of thousands injured badly. With drones, some companies can reduce this risk to workers by avoiding climbs of extremely tall structures and navigating dangerous terrain during inspections.

With LiDAR and high-resolution sensors, these high-risk inspections now take hours instead of days. Companies can also use less scaffolding and helicopters for such operations, which reduces operational costs. There's minimal downtime as drones can inspect areas while they're still in operation.

With such quick and accessible inspections, companies can detect potential failures or structural damage, such as corrosion, earlier and prevent emergencies that endanger human life.

Delivery Services

DJI drones, such as those from the FlyCart series, are capable of transporting goods over areas where other forms of transportation can't. As a result, drone technology makes it easier for disaster relief to reach blocked areas. It can get supplies to the mountains and deliver documents and machine parts to offshore wind farm production.

Incorporating drones into traditional delivery can also reduce reliance on diesel-powered trucks that leave a high carbon footprint, thanks to pollution. When drones are solar-charged, their last-mile logistics capability can make deliveries carbon-neutral.

Agriculture Help

Drone technology is also enabling automated, precise crop management, which can help reduce resource waste and boost production yield. These flying machines have sensors and can create 3-D maps that help farmers and ranchers determine or spot:

Optimal planting patterns

Soil moisture levels

Irrigation needs

Nutrient deficiencies

Pest infestations

They also supply more efficient spraying and seeding. The aerial monitoring capability can also track livestock roaming across large and remote grazing areas.

Construction and Real Estate

Just as drones help with agricultural analysis and surveillance, they're providing similar help for construction and real estate services. As a result, stakeholders can reduce their inspection costs and quickly access dangerous areas without endangering people. These drone inspections can help speed up project timelines and help some listings sell faster.

Detailed drone imagery can supply:

Property feature highlights

Location

Surrounding amenities

Roof condition

Property boundaries

Parking/traffic flow nearby

What Is the Future of Drone Technology?

As the impact of drones has cross-industry effects, expect more advancements to make them smarter, faster, and more enduring. Key technologies to expect include:

Shape-shifting designs to maneuver tight spaces

to maneuver tight spaces Advanced sensors, including 8K

Incorporated solar and wireless charging

Multiple drone coordination

AI-enabled real-time decision making to avoid obstacles

What Is BVLOS (Beyond Visual Line of Sight)?

This advancement refers to operating a drone or any uncrewed aircraft system beyond the pilot's direct naked eye view. As a result, the craft relies on onboard sensors, communication links, and GPS to navigate and avoid obstacles. Therefore, BVLOS enables drones to perform complex actions like package delivery and infrastructure inspections.

The FAA has detailed requirements in a proposed rule for:

Aircraft manufacturing Safe separation from other aircraft Security Operational authorizations Record keeping

Frequently Asked Questions

What States Are Drones Banned In?

Despite the growing impact of drones, there are still strict regulations in some areas over where they can fly and who can fly them. For example, residents in Arkansas, Delaware, Georgia, Kentucky, Tennessee, and Virginia can't fly drones over any property. That property restriction includes correctional and utility facilities, railroads, telecommunications, and defense buildings.

Do Drone Pilots Make a Lot of Money?

Becoming a drone pilot can be a very lucrative career as it has the potential to make six figures, according to Vaughn College, especially when ones specializes in surveying, filming, and infrastructure inspection. Of course, the earnings can vary from entry-level gig work that may be $25 an hour to more high-end positions that are over $100 an hour.

How much a drone pilot makes depends on their:

Location

Industry experience

Related skills like data processing

Glassdoor lists the total pay range from $71,000 to $132,000.

How Hard Is It to Pass the Drone Pilot Test?

If you want to become a drone pilot, you must have a minimum passing score of 70%. This includes a maximum of 18 questions wrong or a minimum of 14 questions being correct. In January 2021, the FAA changed a rule to allow recurrent training to be done online.

You have 120 minutes to complete the test, which includes 60 questions.

Drones Are No Longer Just Toys

As you can see, drone technology has quickly expanded from a recreational toy or something only the military has access to. While drones may be spoken about in the news during wartime or something used to highlight expensive vacation photos and videos, the industry has gone beyond that to have an impact across several sectors.

This technology is making agricultural analysis easier as well as providing safer and faster hazardous inspections that can keep humans out of harm's way. Expect drone technology to increase as it's used for deliveries and to make the transition to green technology faster.

Did this article help you understand more about how drones are used? Make sure you check out some of our other helpful news posts.

