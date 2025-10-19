From sunshine to showers: Weekend brings cooler, wetter conditions

This story was originally published on mynorthwest.com.

After a week of sunshine and dry weather, a return to more usual soggy, blustery fall weather has struck the Puget Sound region and other parts of western Washington this weekend.

A healthy Pacific weather system is swinging through western Washington over the weekend. Rain started along the coast Saturday afternoon, with the bulk of it falling overnight Saturday.

Blustery winds also accompanied the weather system late Saturday and into early Sunday. Along the coast and the north interior from about Everett northward, southerly winds of 20 to 35 mph are expected. Given that many trees still have leaves, there is the potential for fallen limbs and isolated power outages.

Winds for the rest of the western interior, including the Seattle and Tacoma areas, are forecast in the 15 to 25 mph range overnight Saturday.

Sunday

The weather system will head further inland Sunday, leaving behind showers with sunbreaks and decreasing winds to be the rule in western Washington. The only exception will be blustery westerly winds blowing from the west through the Strait of Juan de Fuca into the Whidbey Island area.

Temperatures and total rain amounts

High temperatures over the weekend are expected to be cooler than average, only in the 50s. Nighttime readings, though, will be milder than the chilly conditions earlier this week, primarily falling into the 40s.

Total rain amounts through much of the western interior will range from a third to six-tenths of an inch. Along the coast and in the mountains, one to two inches of precipitation is anticipated.

Mountains

If heading into the mountains, snow levels will be relatively high on Saturday, around the 7,500-foot mark. However, as the weather system plows inland, snow levels will fall to around 4,500 feet on Sunday. Be prepared for the dramatic change in weather conditions this weekend.

Next week

Looking ahead to next week, the Sunday showers are expected to taper off on Monday with periods of sunshine. After that, a parade of Pacific weather systems is forecast to march onshore with periods of rain through much of the week. After all, it is typical fall weather.

©2025 Cox Media Group