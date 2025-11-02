Sunny skies on Sunday turn to unsettled weather to start the week

Sunday’s forecast has turned out as promised with some sun breaks and a mostly rain-free day across western Washington.

A few showers continue tonight in the northern counties from the San Juan Islands to Whatcom County. From Everett southward, tonight will continue with quiet weather.

Skies will be partly cloudy, becoming mostly cloudy by Monday morning. Expect low temperatures to drop to the mid-40s by the morning.

The chance for rain showers on Monday is low and it will be a mainly cloudy day. High temperatures will make it to the mid 50’s by the afternoon.

A low-pressure area near the Oregon coast will push some showers toward southwest Washington on Monday evening and Tuesday. The best chance for rain in that time frame will be from Seattle southward to the Oregon border.

Then on Tuesday night and Wednesday, we will track more rain showers moving up from the south and bringing us a wet and windy day. A cold front off the coast will slowly move through the area on Wednesday and Thursday which will keep rain and wind in the forecast both days.

Friday looks like an on/off day for rain but hang in there! The long-range forecast looks pretty good for next Saturday. If that holds true we should have the first nice Saturday in 3 weeks!

Temperatures for the week ahead will be consistently in the 50’s during the day and in the 40’s at night. Mountain snow levels will stay elevated with the storm on Wednesday evening and drop down to 4,000 feet by Thursday and Friday.

