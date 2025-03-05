Seattle sees its first 2025 sunset after 6 p.m. tonight

SEATTLE — Even though temperatures were in the teens last month, Seattle is already starting to see signs of summer!

On Wednesday, March 5, Seattle will see its first sunset after 6 p.m. this year.

This will kick off eventual 7 p.m. sunsets, which we will see on Sunday, March 9, which marks Daylight Saving Time. By mid-March, we will end up having 12 hours of sunlight.

This time around, we “spring forward,” so we lose an hour of sleep, but in return, get a later sunrise and sunset until autumn.





















