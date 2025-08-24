Pinpoint Alert: Smoke and haze persist while record-tying heat grips Puget Sound

Seattle hit 88 this afternoon which ties a record for this date. The official number will be posted by the Weather Service later today.

The prolonged heat wave continues across the state with more seasonal temperatures returning in the forecast this coming week.

An Extreme Heat Warning has been extended through tomorrow and Tuesday and will expire early Wednesday morning.

The Heat Warning is also in place for areas east of the Cascades and into the Columbia River Basin.

The forecast highs will drop by a few degrees on Monday.

Temperatures will still be able to hit the upper 80’s in many areas, but there will be fewer reports of 90+ weather.

Tuesday should be the last really hot day of this latest August heat wave.

Fire Danger remains extreme across the Cascades and eastern Olympic mountains.

Weather conditions continue to be hot with low humidity. Rainfall over a week ago has lost any benefit to the wildfire risk. Red Flag Warnings and Watches will stay up for several more days.

Rain chances will be less than 10% tomorrow but there will likely be an increase in showers – or even a few thunderstorms – over the Cascades on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Increased moisture is expected to move into to Washington state from the south by midweek.

Any showers or storms that fire up should stay over the mountains and likely not affect the metro areas around Puget Sound.

Smoke and haze continue over the area and will be noticeable again tomorrow.

The Bear Gulch fire is still only 13% contained and will continue to produce drifting smoke over parts of the Olympic Mountain Range for several more days.

The prevailing winds have kept most of the smoke away from Seattle but a return to more westerly wind later this week may push smoke toward the Puget Sound again.

©2025 Cox Media Group