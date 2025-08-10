Pinpoint Alert: Puget Sound braces for upper 80s and 90s

Temperatures are climbing quickly, and the combination of heat and solid sunshine will bring several uncomfortable days—especially Monday and Tuesday.

KIRO 7 meteorologists have issued Pinpoint Alert Days as the strong sunshine, warm afternoons, and limited overnight cooling could lead to heat stress for those without a cool place to stay.

On Sunday, many spots around Puget Sound will reach the mid to upper 80s, with some low 90s from interior Pierce County south through Thurston and Lewis counties, as well as parts of Mason County.

Central Washington will be much hotter, with highs in the upper 90s to low 100s.

We will also likely see hazy skies — especially in the South Sound and near Hood Canal — from the Bear Gulch Fire in Mason County.

Air quality in these areas will likely reach the moderate to unhealthy for sensitive groups category.

Monday’s heat will surge, and for many, it will be the hottest day of the stretch.

Seattle is forecast to hit 86 degrees, with low 90s again from interior Pierce County through Thurston, Lewis, and Mason counties.

Even areas farther north will warm into the 70s and low 80s.

On Tuesday, cooler air will begin to push into the coast and areas west of Puget Sound, but likely not soon enough to keep Puget Sound communities from heating up again—possibly even a bit warmer than Monday.

Expect upper 80s in the Seattle area, low to mid 90s to the south, and 80s for most areas away from the coast and north of Seattle.

While this warm stretch will be uncomfortable, it won’t approach record territory—Seattle’s record highs for this time of year are in the upper 90s.

The sunshine will make it feel even hotter outdoors.

Wear loose-fitting, light-colored clothing, take frequent breaks, and use sunblock, as the UV index will be in the high to very high range.

Relief arrives Wednesday, with noticeably cooler conditions and more cloud cover.

Highs will dip into the 60s and 70s through the rest of the week, running cooler than average for mid-August.

©2025 Cox Media Group