Pinpoint Alert: More than 40 mph gusts expected around western Washington

A Wind Advisory has been issued due to expected windy conditions late Saturday afternoon and especially Saturday evening inland. There is also a High Wind Warning for Pacific County Saturday.

There will be downpours that move through during the day Saturday and perhaps even an isolated thunderstorm near the coast, but for most locations a sharp, brief burst of gusty winds will be of greatest weather impact into Saturday night.

While most of the day Saturday will be breezy with wind gusts 20-35mph by afternoon, a northward-moving front will bring some stronger winds to the area near and after nightfall.

These winds have the potential to break branches and possibly topple dead or leaning trees.

Also, many leaves will come down. While not a major windstorm by Pacific Northwest standards, the timing of this first windy storm of the fall will prove to have some more widespread impacts because trees still have some of their leaves and weak or dead branches or trees haven’t been tested by stronger fall winds in many locations inland.

Anticipated time of strongest winds:

South/central coast: 45-55mph W/SW gusts between 5-7 p.m.

South Sound/south interior (mainly Tacoma area southward) - S/SW 40-50mph gusts between 6-9 p.m.

Central Sound (King/Kitsap) - S/SW 40-50mph gusts between 8-11 p.m.

North Sound (Everett through Skagit) - S 40-50mph gusts between 10pm-1 a.m.

Strait and Islands - an overnight westerly wind event down the Strait with gusts around Oak Harbor 45-55mph

The above times are approximate, and the wind speeds are for peak gust possibilities, not consistent wind. Wind speeds most of the time will be much lower.

Snow levels in the mountains on Saturday will fall to around 4,000 feet by evening so we could get some accumulating snow around Stevens Pass by Saturday evening, and snow levels will start fall to 3,000 to 3,500 feet through the day for a few inches of slushy snow at Snoqualmie Pass.

It is notable that the snow or slush will not be falling constantly, just at times. Travel conditions could be difficult at times at Stevens Pass Saturday night through Sunday though I-90 at Snoqualmie Pass might just remain wet.

Sunday rainfall in the lowlands won’t be heavy but be a nuisance, as winds also won’t be a factor.

Highs in the lowlands this weekend will be in the lower to mid 50s, some of the coolest temperatures for highs of the season!

We could have isolated rain showers Monday but a bit of a break, then some rainy weather continues through the week with some periods of snow or rain/snow at the passes.

No weather feature next week looks significant at this time, but we are in an overall very active October weather pattern so we will be on watch for anything that crops up. Highs next week will be in the 50s in the lowlands.

