April showers could be over for most with a warm weekend ahead

The month of April so far has been one with a lot of swings in temperature but, in the end, many of the highs and lows are evening out.

However, with weather systems mainly leaving Western Washington through the rest of the month, we’ll wind up with some warmer days to finish the month and April 2026 will go down as a slightly warmer month than average.

The transition day to sunnier weather will be Friday with some patchy morning fog in only the more sheltered river valleys and low spots, then some sunshine area-wide.

It’ll be a little breezy on the water and these northerly winds will keep spots like the northern islands and areas surrounding Puget Sound a little cooler than inland. Highs will wind up in the lower 60s in Seattle.

This weekend has a little uncertainty tied to it, namely Sunday. But for Saturday, expect plenty of sunshine with highs in the mid 60s, and even some of the warmest spots nearer the Cascades and south interior getting close to 70 degrees.

On Sunday, some of the forecast information suggests just enough lift and moisture will exist across the area for a few mountain showers and some lowland clouds, but I still expect a fair amount of sunshine on Sunday with highs still in the 60s. The chance for lowland rainfall is low, but there could be some very light rainfall in spots if there’s enough moisture (and that’s a big if!)

The same story is in place for Monday: a chance for mainly mountain showers and perhaps an “accidental” light rain shower that manages to get into the lowlands.

All told, the Sunday/Monday rain chance exists, but the chance it’ll trigger any windshield wipers outside the lowlands is pretty slim.

Next week looks like a lot more of the same to end the month of April, with some clouds and also plenty of sunshine and above-average highs in the 60s with perhaps a run closer to 70 for Seattle and Tacoma by late next week. (The average high for Seattle over the past week of April rises from 61 to 63 degrees.)

One factor that is a negative with a forecast like this: warm, dry, and breezy weather promotes the spread of tree pollen — which is already in the moderate to high category many days in the last several weeks.

We’re right in the “heart” of tree pollen season in Western Washington, with grass pollen expected to make an appearance in the coming days!

But for the weekend and the end of April, while you might need the allergy medicine, if you have outdoor plans, all looks good!

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