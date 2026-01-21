Seattle Storm release 2026 schedule

SEATTLE — The Seattle Storm released the team’s 2026 schedule on Wednesday.

The team will open the season on Friday, May 8. They’ll host the Golden State Valkyries.

Next, the Storm will hit the road for three games:

May 10: Connecticut Sun

May 13: Toronto Tempo

May 17: Indiana Fever

The Storm will play 22 away games across nine road trips this season.

Seattle has 44 games this season. The Storm plays four games against the Dallas Wings and the Portland Fire, and three against each of the league’s remaining 12 teams.

Here’s a look at the full schedule:

Date Team Time Location May 8 Golden State 7 p.m. Home May 10 Connecticut 1 p.m. Away May 13 Toronto 7 p.m. Away May 17 Indiana 6 p.m. Away May 20 Connecticut 7 p.m. Home May 22 Connecticut 7 p.m. Home May 24 Washington 3 p.m. Home May 27 Washington 7 p.m. Home May 30 Toronto 1 p.m. Away June 1 Dallas 7 p.m. Away June 3 Phoenix 7 p.m. Home June 6 Minnesota 12 p.m. Away June 8 Las Vegas 7 p.m. Away June 10 Los Angeles 7 p.m. Home June 12 Golden State 7 p.m. Home June 17 Portland 7 p.m. Away June 20 Phoenix 12 p.m. Away June 22 Dallas 7 p.m. Home June 25 New York 7 p.m. Home June 27 Atlanta 6 p.m. Home July 2 Phoenix 7 p.m. Away July 4 Portland 6 p.m. Home July 6 Los Angeles 7 p.m. Away July 9 Atlanta 8 p.m. Away July 12 Washington 5 p.m. Away July 15 Chicago 11 a.m. Away July 17 Indiana 7:30 p.m. Away July 20 Minnesota 7 p.m. Home July 22 Minnesota 12 p.m. Home July 28 Indiana 6:30 p.m. Home July 31 Atlanta 7:30 p.m. Away August 3 New York 8 p.m. Away August 5 New York 7 p.m. Away August 8 Portland 5:30 p.m. Away August 10 Chicago 7 p.m. Home August 14 Portland 7 p.m. Home August 16 Chicago 2 p.m. Home August 23 Dallas 3 p.m. Away August 26 Toronto 7 p.m. Home August 30 Los Angeles 2 p.m. Home September 17 Las Vegas 7 p.m. Home September 19 Golden State 6 p.m. Away September 20 Las Vegas 6 p.m. Away September 23 Dallas 7 p.m. Home

