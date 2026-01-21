Seattle Storm

Seattle Storm release 2026 schedule

By KIRO 7 News Staff
Las Vegas Aces v Seattle Storm SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JULY 10: The WNBA logo on the ball is seen as it is tipped during the game between the Seattle Storm and the Las Vegas Aces at Climate Pledge Arena on July 10, 2024 in Seattle, Washington. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)
By KIRO 7 News Staff

SEATTLE — The Seattle Storm released the team’s 2026 schedule on Wednesday.

The team will open the season on Friday, May 8. They’ll host the Golden State Valkyries.

Next, the Storm will hit the road for three games:

May 10: Connecticut Sun

May 13: Toronto Tempo

May 17: Indiana Fever

The Storm will play 22 away games across nine road trips this season.

Seattle has 44 games this season. The Storm plays four games against the Dallas Wings and the Portland Fire, and three against each of the league’s remaining 12 teams.

Here’s a look at the full schedule:

DateTeamTimeLocation
May 8Golden State7 p.m.Home
May 10Connecticut1 p.m.Away
May 13Toronto7 p.m.Away
May 17Indiana6 p.m.Away
May 20Connecticut7 p.m.Home
May 22Connecticut7 p.m.Home
May 24Washington3 p.m.Home
May 27Washington7 p.m.Home
May 30Toronto1 p.m.Away
June 1Dallas7 p.m.Away
June 3Phoenix7 p.m.Home
June 6Minnesota12 p.m.Away
June 8Las Vegas7 p.m.Away
June 10Los Angeles7 p.m.Home
June 12Golden State7 p.m.Home
June 17Portland7 p.m.Away
June 20Phoenix12 p.m.Away
June 22Dallas7 p.m.Home
June 25New York7 p.m.Home
June 27Atlanta6 p.m.Home
July 2Phoenix7 p.m.Away
July 4Portland6 p.m.Home
July 6Los Angeles7 p.m.Away
July 9Atlanta8 p.m.Away
July 12Washington5 p.m.Away
July 15Chicago 11 a.m.Away
July 17Indiana7:30 p.m.Away
July 20Minnesota7 p.m.Home
July 22Minnesota12 p.m.Home
July 28Indiana6:30 p.m.Home
July 31Atlanta7:30 p.m.Away
August 3New York8 p.m.Away
August 5New York7 p.m.Away
August 8Portland5:30 p.m.Away
August 10Chicago7 p.m.Home
August 14Portland 7 p.m.Home
August 16Chicago2 p.m.Home
August 23Dallas3 p.m.Away
August 26Toronto7 p.m.Home
August 30Los Angeles2 p.m.Home
September 17Las Vegas7 p.m.Home
September 19Golden State6 p.m.Away
September 20Las Vegas6 p.m.Away
September 23Dallas7 p.m.Home

©2026 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read