Seattle Storm release 2026 schedule

SEATTLE — The Seattle Storm released the team’s 2026 schedule on Wednesday.
The team will open the season on Friday, May 8. They’ll host the Golden State Valkyries.
Next, the Storm will hit the road for three games:
May 10: Connecticut Sun
May 13: Toronto Tempo
May 17: Indiana Fever
The Storm will play 22 away games across nine road trips this season.
Seattle has 44 games this season. The Storm plays four games against the Dallas Wings and the Portland Fire, and three against each of the league’s remaining 12 teams.
Here’s a look at the full schedule:
|Date
|Team
|Time
|Location
|May 8
|Golden State
|7 p.m.
|Home
|May 10
|Connecticut
|1 p.m.
|Away
|May 13
|Toronto
|7 p.m.
|Away
|May 17
|Indiana
|6 p.m.
|Away
|May 20
|Connecticut
|7 p.m.
|Home
|May 22
|Connecticut
|7 p.m.
|Home
|May 24
|Washington
|3 p.m.
|Home
|May 27
|Washington
|7 p.m.
|Home
|May 30
|Toronto
|1 p.m.
|Away
|June 1
|Dallas
|7 p.m.
|Away
|June 3
|Phoenix
|7 p.m.
|Home
|June 6
|Minnesota
|12 p.m.
|Away
|June 8
|Las Vegas
|7 p.m.
|Away
|June 10
|Los Angeles
|7 p.m.
|Home
|June 12
|Golden State
|7 p.m.
|Home
|June 17
|Portland
|7 p.m.
|Away
|June 20
|Phoenix
|12 p.m.
|Away
|June 22
|Dallas
|7 p.m.
|Home
|June 25
|New York
|7 p.m.
|Home
|June 27
|Atlanta
|6 p.m.
|Home
|July 2
|Phoenix
|7 p.m.
|Away
|July 4
|Portland
|6 p.m.
|Home
|July 6
|Los Angeles
|7 p.m.
|Away
|July 9
|Atlanta
|8 p.m.
|Away
|July 12
|Washington
|5 p.m.
|Away
|July 15
|Chicago
|11 a.m.
|Away
|July 17
|Indiana
|7:30 p.m.
|Away
|July 20
|Minnesota
|7 p.m.
|Home
|July 22
|Minnesota
|12 p.m.
|Home
|July 28
|Indiana
|6:30 p.m.
|Home
|July 31
|Atlanta
|7:30 p.m.
|Away
|August 3
|New York
|8 p.m.
|Away
|August 5
|New York
|7 p.m.
|Away
|August 8
|Portland
|5:30 p.m.
|Away
|August 10
|Chicago
|7 p.m.
|Home
|August 14
|Portland
|7 p.m.
|Home
|August 16
|Chicago
|2 p.m.
|Home
|August 23
|Dallas
|3 p.m.
|Away
|August 26
|Toronto
|7 p.m.
|Home
|August 30
|Los Angeles
|2 p.m.
|Home
|September 17
|Las Vegas
|7 p.m.
|Home
|September 19
|Golden State
|6 p.m.
|Away
|September 20
|Las Vegas
|6 p.m.
|Away
|September 23
|Dallas
|7 p.m.
|Home
