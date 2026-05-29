Who remains in contention after Jannik Sinner's surprise French Open exit?

PARIS — With two-time defending champion Carlos Alcaraz absent, many expected Jannik Sinner to capture his first French Open crown this year. Instead, the top-ranked Italian exited in the second round, leaving the men's draw wide open. Here is a look at some of the favorites still in contention for the title:

Novak Djokovic:

The three-time Roland-Garros champion is the most experienced of all contenders. He is chasing a record 25th major title, and his first since the 2023 U.S. Open.

The 39-year-old Djokovic came into the tournament with questions over his form after losing to Croatian qualifier Dino Prizmic at the Italian Open, his only clay-court warmup event after two months out with a right shoulder injury.

In Paris, Djokovic came from a set down to beat Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard in a first-round match that lasted nearly three hours. He was then pushed by 74th-ranked French player Valentin Royer for more than 3½ hours before he reached the third round. His next opponent Friday is Brazilian teenager Joao Fonseca.

Alexander Zverev

A runner-up at Roland Garros in 2024, Alexander Zverev is chasing his first major title. He also advanced to three semifinals and another quarterfinal in Paris. The 29-year-old German is in excellent form, having reached the final in Madrid and the semifinals in Monte Carlo and Munich in the buildup to the French Open. The second-seeded Zverev has yet to drop a set and takes on Frenchman Quentin Halys during the evening session Friday.

Felix Auger-Aliassime

At No. 4, the Canadian is the highest seeded player left in the top half of the draw and will take on Brandon Nakashima in the third round. Auger-Aliassime was two points away from defeat in the first round before rallying past Daniel Altmaier in five sets. He then got past Roman Andres Burruchaga in four sets. Auger-Aliassime’s best result at Roland Garros was making the fourth round in 2022 and 2024.

Rafael Jodar

He is the latest tennis sensation from Spain. The 19-year-old Jodar is into the fourth round at a major for the first time after his five-set win over Alex Michelsen of the United States. Jodar claimed his first ATP title in Marrakech last month, then made it to the semifinals in Barcelona and the quarterfinals in Madrid and Rome. His tour-level record on clay is 18-3. By comparison, 14-time Roland Garros champion Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz both went 13-7 through their first 20 tour-level matches on clay.

Moise Kouame

Can the French teenager create a major surprise and emulate Yannick Noah, the last Frenchman to win at Roland Garros back in 1983? Kouame reached the third round after a five-set thriller that delighted the French crowd and lasted just under five hours. The No. 318-ranked player next faces Chilean Alejandro Tabilo. “Winning Roland Garros is, of course, a dream,” he said. Kouame beat Marin Cilic in straight sets in the first round, becoming the first man born in 2008 or later to win a Grand Slam match.

Casper Ruud

Ruud reached the final at the 2022 and 2023 French Opens, losing first to Nadal and then Djokovic. The Norwegian player has struggled in the Paris heat this week and needed five sets to prevail in his first round match. Ruud faces Tommy Paul of the United States in the third round.

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