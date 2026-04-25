Sunday's NBA matchups: Spurs-Trail Blazers, Celtics-76ers, Lakers-Rockets, Cavaliers-Raptors

The San Antonio Spurs' kids look ready, even if Victor Wembanyama may not be.

With the Spurs star unavailable, second-year guard Stephon Castle delivered 33 points and rookie Dylan Harper pitched in a career-high 27 points along with 10 rebounds in a 120-108 victory in Portland on Friday to take a 2-1 series lead.

Wembanyama, the 7-foot-4 Defensive Player of the Year averaging 25 points, 11.5 rebounds, 3.1 assists and a league-best 3.1 blocks, sustained a concussion in the first half of Game 2 and did not return. The Blazers went on to win in San Antonio 106-103.

Wembanyama traveled with the Spurs to Portland and hoped to play, but coach Mitch Johnson announced before the game that Wembanyama was progressing though not yet available to play.

It turned out that the Spurs didn't need him. The Blazers led by as many as 15 points in the third quarter before Castle and Harper took over and Portland collapsed.

Wembanyama's status for Sunday's game is unknown.

Harper scored 22 points in the second half. At 20, the No. 2 pick in last June's NBA draft became the second-youngest player to score 20 or more points off the bench in a playoff game. The youngest was 18-year-old Kobe Bryant.

“When I came in the game, my biggest focus was just not trying to get it all at once and just try to be that energy guy that came in and played hard,” Harper said. “Once I started doing that, I think the game kind of just opened up.”

San Antonio Spurs at Portland Trail Blazers

When/Where to watch: Game 4, 3:30 p.m. EDT (ESPN)

Series: Spurs lead, 2-1

Betting line: Spurs by 5.5

What to Know: Luke Kornet filled in for Wembanyama with 14 points and 10 rebounds. Coach Mitch Johnson would only say that Wembanyama was progressing but would not reveal his status for Sunday’s game.

Boston Celtics at Philadelphia 76ers

When/Where to watch: Game 4, 7 p.m. EDT (Prime Video)

Series: Celtics lead, 2-1

Betting line: Celtics by 7.5

What to Know: Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown each scored 25 points to help the Celtics beat the 76ers in Game 3 and take back the home-court edge. Tyrese Maxey, voted an All-Star starter for the first time in his career, has gamely tried to carry the Sixers with Joel Embiid still out as he recovers from an appendectomy. Embiid, listed as doubtful, did individual work on court Saturday. Coach Nick Nurse said he hoped to know more about Embiid’s potential availability after the Game 4 shootaround. VJ Edgecombe did have his second double-double of the series but missed all seven of his 3-point attempts. The Celtics won both games with a significant 3-point edge. Boston hit 16 in Game 1 and the Celtics made 20 of 47 in Game 3.

Los Angeles Lakers at Houston Rockets

When/Where to watch: Game 4, 9:30 p.m. EDT (NBC Peacock)

Series: Lakers lead 3-0

Betting line: Rockets by 8.5

What to Know: Houston's Kevin Durant sat out of Houston's 112-108 overtime loss to the Lakers on Friday that put the Rockets in a 3-0 hole going into Game 4. He also missed the opening game with a knee injury and is listed as questionable for Sunday's elimination game. Ageless superstar LeBron James scored 29 points, including a tying 3-pointer with 13 seconds left in regulation for the Lakers, who rallied from a six-point deficit with under 30 seconds left for the win. The Lakers are missing Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves, leaving 41 year-old James to help pick up the slack. As a result, he played more than 45 minutes on Friday night.

Cleveland Cavaliers at Toronto Raptors

When/Where to Watch: Game 4, 1 p.m. EDT (ESPN)

Series: Cavaliers lead 2-1

Betting line: Cavaliers by 3.5

What to Know: After losing the first two games, the Raptors returned home to Canada and got big performances from Scottie Barnes and RJ Barrett for a 126-104 victory to narrow the series. Barnes and Barrett each had 33 points, career playoff highs for both. The Raptors outscored the crumbling Cavs 43-23 in the fourth quarter. The win snapped Cleveland's 12-game playoff winning streak over the Raptors. However, Toronto got bad news on Friday when starting guard Immanuel Quickley was ruled out for rest of the first round because of a setback in his rehab of a hamstring injury.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.