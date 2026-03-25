Sounders and Reign FC announce partnership with new ticket platform, a departure from Ticketmaster

SEATTLE — The Seattle Sounders and Reign soccer clubs will be partnering with ticket provider Jump starting in 2027, the teams announced on Tuesday.

The partnership is a long-term deal that touts an elevated fan experience, transparent pricing, and a modern platform, the announcement said.

“This partnership is about unlocking more customized connections that reflect what our fans expect and deserve. It’s foundational in how we engage with our communities for years to come,” President of Business Operations for Seattle’s professional soccer clubs, Hugh Weber, said.

Tuesday’s announcement marks a departure from their partnership with Ticketmaster, which currently serves as the Sounders and Reign’s “Official Ticket Marketplace” according to ticketmaster.com.

The Department of Justice released a settlement with Ticketmaster and Live Nation over claims that the company operated an illegal monopoly.

Both companies merged in 2010 and reported earning $25 billion in revenue in 2025, the Associated Press reported.

Jump was started in 2021 and currently has deals with multiple teams across the NBA, MLB, WNBA, MLS, NWSL, USL, European Football and NCAA, according to the partnership announcement.

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