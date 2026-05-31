NASCAR's Cup Series race at Nashville Superspeedway starts after 80-minute rain delay

LEBANON, Tenn. — The Cracker Barrel 400 started 80 minutes late Sunday night at Nashville Superspeedway after rain delayed NASCAR’s Cup Series for a second straight week.

The national anthem had just finished when the race was put on a hold for rain over the 1.33-mile, D-shaped oval that is NASCAR's largest concrete track. Drivers started their cars 65 minutes after the scheduled time for the green flag to drop. They took to the track and the green flag dropped at 8:40 p.m.

Rain shortened the Coca-Cola 600 won by Daniel Suarez last week at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

And rain already washed out qualifying Saturday at Nashville with a storm that had track officials asking fans to leave the grandstands for cover. The rulebook gave Denny Hamlin, second in the points race, his second pole this year looking to add to his 61 career Cup wins.

Ryan Blaney won here a year ago for his first victory of 2025. Currently third in the points race, he is looking not just to repeat as champ at Nashville but notch his second victory this year.

Up next

The series will be at Michigan International Speedway next week where Hamlin will be trying to win for a second straight year.

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