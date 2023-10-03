Seattle Kraken

Report: Seattle Kraken number one in ticket demand for 2024 season

By Shawn Garrett, KIRO 7 News

Dallas Stars v Seattle Kraken - Game Six SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - MAY 13: Adam Larsson #6, Vince Dunn #29, Tye Kartye #52 and Jordan Eberle #7 of the Seattle Kraken celebrate a goal by Kartye against the Dallas Stars during the second period in Game Six of the Second Round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Climate Pledge Arena on May 13, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

A new report from ticket reseller StubHub revealed that the Seattle Kraken is far above the #1 trending team in the NHL.

The report analyzed ticket trends among StubHub’s data to determine the most popular teams in the NHL and the most popular and most in-demand games.

The most popular game is The Winter Classic, the Jan. 1, 2024, game held at T-Mobile Park, between the Las Vegas Golden Knights and the Seattle Kraken.

The top trending team, by a landslide, is the Seattle Kraken.

Putting that in perspective, there is almost two times as much interest in the Seattle Kraken than the #2 team, the New Jersey Devils. Just below that, Arizona Coyotes (#3), Chicago Blackhawks (#4), and Florida Panthers (#5).

The full report can be found at stubhub.com.

