Report: Seattle Kraken number one in ticket demand for 2024 season

A new report from ticket reseller StubHub revealed that the Seattle Kraken is far above the #1 trending team in the NHL.

The report analyzed ticket trends among StubHub’s data to determine the most popular teams in the NHL and the most popular and most in-demand games.

The most popular game is The Winter Classic, the Jan. 1, 2024, game held at T-Mobile Park, between the Las Vegas Golden Knights and the Seattle Kraken.

The top trending team, by a landslide, is the Seattle Kraken.

Putting that in perspective, there is almost two times as much interest in the Seattle Kraken than the #2 team, the New Jersey Devils. Just below that, Arizona Coyotes (#3), Chicago Blackhawks (#4), and Florida Panthers (#5).

The full report can be found at stubhub.com.

