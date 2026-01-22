Kraken snap four-game skid with 4-1 win over Islanders behind Dunn, McCann

Vince Dunn and Jared McCann each had a goal and an assist as the Seattle Kraken snapped a four-game skid with a 4-1 win over the New York Islanders on Wednesday night.

Matty Beniers and Kaapo Kakko also scored for Seattle, while Philipp Grubauer stopped 24 shots and picked up the secondary assist on McCann’s empty-net goal late in the third period.

Anthony Duclair opened the scoring for the Islanders just 2 minutes, 38 seconds into the game with a power-play goal.

Seattle allowed the first goal for the seventh time in its last eight games but responded later in the first period.

Beniers tied the game 1-1 when he deflected a shot from Dunn during a five-on-three power play with 9:20 remaining in the period.

The teams combined for six penalties in the opening frame.

Dunn put the Kraken ahead for good with 6:23 left in the second period, scoring his seventh goal of the season on a wrist shot.

Ryan Winterton and Ben Meyers assisted on the play.

McCann has now recorded at least one point in 17 of the 25 games he has played this season.

Islanders goaltender Ilya Sorokin made 21 saves and fell to 16-12-2 overall after entering the game having won four of his previous five starts.

The Kraken continue a six-game homestand Friday night against Anaheim.

