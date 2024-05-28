Kraken hire Dan Bylsma as new head coach

SEATTLE — Today the Kraken hired 53-year-old Dan Bylsma as their new head coach. He replaces Dave Hakstol who was fired after three years at the helm.

Bylsma has been the coach at the Kraken’s AHL affiliate in Coachella Valley where he has reached the Calder Cup finals and currently has his team in the Western conference final.

It’s been 7 years since Bylsma was a head coach in the NHL, but he led the Pittsburgh Penguins to the Stanley Cup in 2009. He made the playoffs in 7 of his 8 seasons in charge at the NHL level.

The Kraken have missed the playoffs 2 of their first three seasons in existence.

