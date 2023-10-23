Kraken forward Andre Burakovsky expected to be out 6-8 weeks after Rangers game injury

SEATTLE — Seattle Kraken forward Andre Burakovsky is expected to miss six to eight weeks after being injured in the team’s game Saturday against the New York Rangers.

The team announced Burakovsky underwent an unspecified procedure to repair an upper-body injury.

Burakovsky was hit by Rangers captain Jacob Trouba and crashed into the boards right shoulder first. When he got up, he was grimacing in pain while clutching his right collarbone. He did not return to the game.

Trouba received a roughing penalty.

The injury comes as the 28-year-old Swede was finally healthy after missing significant time last season because of a groin injury and subsequent setback.

Burakovsky is in his second season with Seattle after helping Colorado win the Stanley Cup in 2022.

Also out of the Kraken’s core lineup is forward Brandon Tanev, who received a lower-body injury during the game against Vegas on Oct. 10.

