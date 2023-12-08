Kraken begin 6-game homestand with 2-1 loss to Devils

SEATTLE — The Kraken began a six-game homestand on Thursday with a 2-1 loss to the New Jersey Devils.

The Devils first got a goal past Philipp Grubauer late in the first period.

In the second period, rookie Tye Kartye picked up the Kraken’s only goal to tie it up. It was the fifth goal of Kartye’s first regular NHL season.

The game was only tied for a short time though, with New Jersey firing back with a response goal by rookie defenseman Simon Nemec for a 2-1 lead.

The Devils held on to that lead for the win.

Of note was Andre Burakovsky’s return to the lineup after he sustained an upper-body injury on Oct. 21.

A report from Bob Condor on NHL.com/kraken contributed to this report.

