Kraken begin 6-game homestand with 2-1 loss to Devils

By KIRO 7 News Staff

New Jersey Devils v Seattle Kraken SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JANUARY 19: Tomas Tatar #90 of the New Jersey Devils shoots against Martin Jones #30 of the Seattle Kraken during the third period at Climate Pledge Arena on January 19, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images ) (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

SEATTLE — The Kraken began a six-game homestand on Thursday with a 2-1 loss to the New Jersey Devils.

The Devils first got a goal past Philipp Grubauer late in the first period.

In the second period, rookie Tye Kartye picked up the Kraken’s only goal to tie it up. It was the fifth goal of Kartye’s first regular NHL season.

The game was only tied for a short time though, with New Jersey firing back with a response goal by rookie defenseman Simon Nemec for a 2-1 lead.

The Devils held on to that lead for the win.

Of note was Andre Burakovsky’s return to the lineup after he sustained an upper-body injury on Oct. 21.

A report from Bob Condor on NHL.com/kraken contributed to this report.

