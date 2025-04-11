Seattle Seahawks

Sources: Drew Lock returns to Seahawks as backup after stint with Giants

By KIRO 7 News Staff
Lock, who spent last season with the Denver Broncos, is rejoining the Seahawks for a second stint with the team. He was part of the 2022 trade that sent Russell Wilson to Denver and brought several players and draft picks to Seattle.

This time around, Lock is expected to serve as the backup to newly signed starting quarterback Sam Darnold.

The move gives Seattle added experience at the position heading into the 2025 season. Lock previously spent two seasons with the Seahawks, backing up Geno Smith and starting two games in 2023 when Smith was sidelined due to injury.

Lock originally entered the NFL as a second-round pick out of Missouri in the 2019 draft. He played three seasons for the Broncos, starting 21 games during his time in Denver.

The team signed Darnold in March and has now brought back Lock to solidify the depth chart.

As of Friday, the Seahawks had not formally announced the agreement.

