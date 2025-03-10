Seahawks sign former Vikings QB Sam Darnold

The Seattle Seahawks have signed former Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold, according to ESPN.

Darnold reached an agreement with the team for a three-year, $110.5 million contract, including $55 million guaranteed.

Darnold reunites with Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak, who he worked with in San Francisco.

Darnold essentially replaces Geno Smith, who was traded by the Seahawks on Friday to the Las Vegas Raiders, in exchange for a 2025 third-round draft pick.

Smith, who revived his career in Seattle after taking over for Russell Wilson in 2022, led the Seahawks to a surprising playoff berth that season. He posted a career-high 69.8% completion rate, throwing for 4,282 yards with 30 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. His performance earned him a three-year, $75 million contract with Seattle.

Smith’s performance declined over the next two seasons, and the Seahawks missed the playoffs both years. In 2024, he threw for 4,320 yards but had 15 interceptions, raising concerns within the organization.

The Raiders have been searching for stability at the quarterback position since parting ways with Derek Carr in late 2022.

Smith’s experience and previous success under coach Pete Carroll, now with the Raiders, make him a fitting choice to lead the team’s offense.

This trade reunites Smith with Carroll, under whom he flourished in Seattle. The Raiders hope this familiarity will translate into on-field success.

For the Seahawks, trading Smith opens the door to pursue other quarterback options, such as Sam Darnold, who had a resurgence with the Minnesota Vikings in 2024.

The Raiders, now equipped with a seasoned quarterback, can focus on other areas in the upcoming draft and free agency to build a competitive roster for the 2025 season.

