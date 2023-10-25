Seahawks Steps to Victory in Week 8 matchup with Cleveland Browns

Each week KIRO 7 Sports Director Chris Francis previews the Seahawks matchup with his Steps to Victory. These are featured on the weekly Scouting Report which airs Saturday at 730 p.m. In Week 8 the Seahawks look to win back-to-back home games as they take on the 4-2 Cleveland Browns.

Step One: Get After PJ . I’m assuming PJ Walker will be the Browns starting quarterback. Not only was Deshaun Watson terrible in his short stint returning to action against the Colts but his shoulder was re-injured just one quarter into the game. PJ entered and helped the Browns win the shootout. You might remember Walker from the XFL and the Carolina Panthers. Is he ready for Prime Time on a regular basis? In back-to-back hostile environments? I’m not convinced. His numbers in 2 games this season is 33-66, exactly 50%. 0 TD 3 picks. Get after him, keep him contained and make life miserable. The Cleveland offense will sputter and die.

Which leads to Step Three: Block Myles. The reigning AFC defensive player of the week is a singular talent who can wreck a game plan all by himself. Think Aaron Donald, TJ Watt, Maxx Crosby. He has 7.5 sacks this season. Not sure how it gets done with a patchwork OLine, chips, double teams, sliding protections, moving the pocket, or whatever they have to do. Do not let Garrett come up with another game where he records 9 tackles, 2 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, and a blocked field goal. Even if you block him, other issues arise. Pay Garrett too much attention and the pressure and blitzing come through in other places, like we saw in Cincinnati. If the Seahawks get into too many obvious passing downs, he's going to be a nightmare.

There you go, the Seahawks STEPS TO VICTORY for Week 8 vs. Cleveland.

