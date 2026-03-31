Seahawks might be featured on HBO’s Hard Knocks

SEATTLE — The Seattle Seahawks might be featured on HBO’s long-running Hard Knocks series.

Ian Rapoport with the NFL posted that the Super Bowl champions’ training camp would be featured for the 2026 edition of the show:

Announced tonight in a general session at the NFL Annual Meeting, per sources:



— Season 3 of “Quarterback” on Netflix returns in July



— 2026 Hard Knocks (Training Camp) on HBO: #Seahawks



— 2027 Hard Knocks (Training Camp) on HBO: #Patriots pic.twitter.com/WaOMCZFBpF — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 31, 2026

ESPN’s Adam Schefter also reported the news Monday night:

The Seahawks will be featured on this summer’s Hard Knocks.



The Patriots will be featured on the 2027 summer Hard Knocks.



The two teams in this past season’s Super Bowl will take center stage again the next two summers. pic.twitter.com/oDrILZBgVc — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 31, 2026

According to Schefter, the Patriots will be featured the next year.

The Seahawks have not publicly made any comments about the announcement.

Hard Knocks highlights the personal and professional lives of the players and coaches of the teams.

The first season aired in 2001 and highlighted the Baltimore Ravens. The series is narrated by Liev Schreiber.

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