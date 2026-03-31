Seattle Seahawks

Seahawks might be featured on HBO’s Hard Knocks

By KIRO 7 News Staff
Super Bowl Football Seattle Seahawks linebacker Uchenna Nwosu (7) celebrates his touchdown on a fumble recovery with safety Nick Emmanwori (3) during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 60 football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Feb. 8, 2026, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) (Julio Cortez/AP)
By KIRO 7 News Staff

SEATTLE — The Seattle Seahawks might be featured on HBO’s long-running Hard Knocks series.

Ian Rapoport with the NFL posted that the Super Bowl champions’ training camp would be featured for the 2026 edition of the show:

ESPN’s Adam Schefter also reported the news Monday night:

According to Schefter, the Patriots will be featured the next year.

The Seahawks have not publicly made any comments about the announcement.

Hard Knocks highlights the personal and professional lives of the players and coaches of the teams.

The first season aired in 2001 and highlighted the Baltimore Ravens. The series is narrated by Liev Schreiber.

©2026 Cox Media Group

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