Seahawks GM John Schneider named NFL Executive of the Year

The Professional Football Writers of America (PFWA) named Seahawks General Manager John Schneider the NFL’s Executive of the Year for the first time in his career.

Schneider is credited with building one of the league’s best teams this year, finishing with a 14-3 regular-season record and a chance to go to the Super Bowl.

He joined the Seahawks in 2010, where he and head coach Pete Carroll helped lead the Seahawks to a championship in 2013 against the Denver Broncos.

In the 2025 season, Schneider brought some key players to Seattle including QB Sam Darnold, WR Cooper Kupp, LB DeMarcus Lawrence, and drafted G Grey Zabel and S Nick Emmanwori.

“It really is conviction of what we’re trying to build, what we want the Seahawks to be all about,” head coach Mike Macdonald said about Schneider.

