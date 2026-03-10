Seahawks free agency: A look at who has left and who’s been signed

SEATTLE — Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III is leaving the defending champion Seattle Seahawks to join the Kansas City Chiefs as NFL free agency begins.

The departure of the star running back leads a wave of roster changes that includes the exits of Coby Bryant to Chicago and Boye Mafe to Cincinnati.

Walker agreed to a three-year deal with Kansas City worth up to $45 million. The contract includes $28.7 million in guaranteed money.

Seattle general manager John Schneider’s remarks during the Super Bowl parade are playing on repeat for many 12’s.

“Ken Walker being the MVP. Let’s GO!” Schneider said.

Schneider also noted at the time that the running back had attempted to discuss terms directly with him recently.

“He tried negotiating with me 5 minutes ago,” Schneider said. “It was weird.”

The roster turnover comes as the franchise navigates the high cost of maintaining a championship-winning team during the offseason.

While several starters are moving to new cities, the team successfully retained wide receiver/return specialist Rashid Shaheed with a reported $51 million contract.

With more signings and departures expected, fans are monitoring the status of cornerback Riq Woolen, though no official move for Woolen has been confirmed.

Norb Caolil, a longtime Seahawks fan, shared the perspective of many supporters who are watching the roster change.

“It’s a great problem to have in being the best,” Caolil said. “But being the best comes with a price tag.”

Caolil noted that while he enjoyed watching Walker, he anticipated the team would not meet the financial demands the player would command in free agency.

“That was brutal because I really thought…I like that guy,” Caolil said. “And I wanted him to stay, but I had this feeling that they aren’t going to pay the money that he was going to command.”

The loss of key players from the starting lineup has created an emotional atmosphere for the local community.

“But as a fan, it breaks your heart, man, because you get attached to these guys and you want them to stay forever,” Caolil said. “But that’s the NFL.”

Despite the departures and recent rumors suggesting the team might be sold, Caolil said he remains confident in the direction of the franchise because of the current leadership.

“But the one thing that keeps me calm about it, is we got Schneider,” Caolil said.

Caolil said he is looking forward to the team building on its recent Super Bowl success.

