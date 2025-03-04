Seahawks clear $27M in cap space by releasing four veterans

The Seattle Seahawks have released four veteran players—tackle George Fant, safety Rayshawn Jenkins, outside linebacker Dre’Mont Jones, and defensive tackle Roy Robertson-Harris—a week before the start of free agency, as reported by John Boyle of Seahawks.com.

The decision to release these players is part of the team’s efforts to manage their salary cap effectively.

According to Field Gulls, these moves will save the Seahawks approximately $27.25 million in cap space, putting them roughly $20 million under the cap.

Dre’Mont Jones : Signed as a free agent two years ago, Jones appeared in all 34 games over two seasons with Seattle, starting 16 games in 2023 and seven in 2024. He recorded 8.5 sacks, 77 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, and 25 quarterback hits during his tenure.

George Fant : An undrafted free agent who began his career in Seattle, Fant returned to the Seahawks in 2024 to provide veteran tackle depth. He started the season at right tackle but was limited to just two games due to injuries.

Rayshawn Jenkins : A free-agent addition last season, Jenkins started nine games and appeared in 13, recording 53 tackles, 2.0 sacks, and a 102-yard fumble return touchdown. His season was cut short by a hand injury, after which Coby Bryant took over his starting spot.

Roy Robertson-Harris: Acquired in a trade with Jacksonville during the 2024 season, Robertson-Harris appeared in 11 games, recording 13 tackles, one tackle for loss, one pass defensed, and one quarterback hit.

These roster changes come on the heels of the NFL Scouting Combine, where teams begin to assess the offseason landscape. General Manager John Schneider noted, “We’re down here to figure out what the offseason’s going to look like; this is our start.”

The Seahawks are now positioned to utilize their available cap space in the upcoming free agency period, which begins on March 10 with a two-day negotiating window before the new league year starts on March 12.





