Seahawks to be sold after Super Bowl LX, sources tell ESPN

The Seattle Seahawks will be put up for sale after Super Bowl LX, ending years of uncertainty about the franchise’s ownership following the 2018 death of former owner Paul G. Allen, league and ownership sources told ESPN.

Sale discussions have been underway at both the league and ownership levels for at least the past week, according to the sources.

The Seahawks have been owned by Allen’s estate since his death after a long battle with cancer.

His sister, Jody Allen, has controlled the team as executor of the trust, following her brother’s directive to eventually sell his professional sports franchises and donate the proceeds to charity.

An NFL spokesperson declined to comment, and the Seahawks also declined, pointing to Allen’s past public statements that the team would ultimately be sold.

The timing of the move means the franchise is now past a point at which a sale would have required sharing 10% of the proceeds with the state of Washington, according to ESPN.

If the Seahawks are formally listed after the Super Bowl, it would mark the first time in the Super Bowl era that an entire team appearing in the championship game is put on the market shortly afterward.

In February 1991, Preston Robert Tisch purchased a 50% stake in the New York Giants after that team won the Super Bowl.

Seattle is scheduled to face the New England Patriots on Feb. 8 in Santa Clara, California.

Paul Allen purchased the Seahawks from Ken Behring in 1996, a move credited with preventing the franchise from relocating to Southern California.

Coming off a Super Bowl appearance — and potentially a championship — the team could set a record for an NFL sale price, ESPN reported.

The Seahawks have reached the playoffs seven times in the past 10 seasons and play at Lumen Field, a venue players have frequently described as one of the toughest places to play in the league.

The stadium is receiving nearly $20 million in upgrades ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

The franchise is also led by general manager John Schneider and head coach Mike Macdonald, a pairing widely regarded around the league.

Sports franchise values have surged in recent years.

Sportico values the Seahawks at $6.59 billion, ranking them 14th among NFL teams.

The most recent NFL sale came in 2023, when the Washington Commanders were purchased for a record $6.05 billion.

Last June, the NBA’s Los Angeles Lakers sold a majority stake at a $10 billion valuation.

One team executive told ESPN the Seahawks could sell for between $7 billion and $8 billion.

Allen’s estate also owns the NBA’s Portland Trail Blazers, who are in the process of being sold to a group led by Tom Dundon for more than $4 billion, according to ESPN.

Dundon also owns the NHL’s Carolina Hurricanes.

Jody Allen has rarely spoken publicly during her tenure overseeing the Seahawks.

Her first on-field remarks came last Sunday at Lumen Field as the team accepted the NFC championship trophy, after she raised the 12 Flag in honor of her brother.

“I’m incredibly proud to be standing here today and accepting this on behalf of all the 12s here, all the 12s across the country and all the 12s across the globe,” Allen said.

In a statement released in July 2022, Allen said neither the Seahawks nor the Trail Blazers were for sale at the time, but both would eventually be sold.

The statement followed an unsolicited offer to buy the Trail Blazers for more than $2 billion.

In that statement, Allen said the teams would be sold “given Paul’s plans to dedicate the vast majority of his wealth to philanthropy,” but noted that “estates of this size and complexity can take 10 to 20 years to wind down.”

“There is no pre-ordained timeline by which the teams must be sold,” she said at the time. “Until then, my focus — and that of our teams — is on winning.”

One of Allen’s most significant decisions as owner was parting ways with longtime coach Pete Carroll after the 2023 season, elevating Schneider as the team’s top decision-maker.

Schneider hired Macdonald, who has led the Seahawks to 10- and 14-win regular seasons and the franchise’s fourth Super Bowl appearance.

“The thing that sticks out to me about Jody was her enthusiasm about where she wanted our team to be and our franchise to be as a vision of the Seattle Seahawks,” Macdonald said Friday. “It’s very clear what type of team she wants and she’s been incredibly supportive … She’s been awesome.”

