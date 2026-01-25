Seattle Seahawks

LIVE UPDATES: Seahawks up 7-0 over Rams in the 1st quarter

By KIRO 7 News Staff
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JANUARY 25: Sam Darnold #14 of the Seattle Seahawks warms up prior to a game against the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship game at Lumen Field on January 25, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)
The Seattle Seahawks face the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship Game, with the winner going on to Santa Clara to take on the New England Patriots in Super Bowl 60.

LIVE UPDATES

3:50 p.m.

Touchdown Seahawks! Kenneth Walker III runs it in for a touchdown. Seahawks up 7-0. 9:57 left in the 1st quarter. ESPN win probability at 70.2% for the Seahawks.

3:44 p.m.

The Rams go 3 and out. ESPN win probability at 55.6% for the Seahawks. 13:33 left in the 1st quarter.

3:43 p.m.

The Seahawks won the toss and deferred. They will receive the ball to start the second half.

3:40 p.m.

Want to see the live seismograph of Lumen Field during the game? You can see that here!

3:25 p.m.

Seahawks Chair Jody Allen will be raising the 12 Flag for the NFC Championship Game at Lumen Field.

3:15 p.m.

The New England Patriots beat the Denver Broncos Sunday afternoon, by a final score of 10-7, earning them a trip to Santa Clara and Super Bowl 60.

