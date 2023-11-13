Seattle Seahawks

Geno Smith’s big throws and Jason Myers’ walk-off field goal lift Seahawks past Commanders 29-26

By TIM BOOTH AP Sports Writer and KIRO 7 News Staff

Commanders Seahawks Football Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) looks to pass in the first half of an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders in Seattle, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson) (Lindsey Wasson/AP)

SEATTLE — “Well it certainly wasn’t pretty but the Seahawks got their season back on track Sunday, beating the Commanders 29-26,” said KIRO 7 Sports Anchor Chris Francis. “Give Washington credit, they put up a good fight, and give Jason Myers an extra day off.

Myers converted his fifth field goal of the game, a 43-yarder as time expired, and the Seattle Seahawks held off the Washington Commanders 29-26.

Seattle quarterback Geno Smith and Washington QB Sam Howell traded big throws and touchdown passes in the final 5 minutes, but it was Smith who had the the final chance at the victory and came through.

Howell pulled Washington even at 26-26 on a 35-yard touchdown pass to Dyami Brown with 52 seconds remaining. Smith took over and made a pair of big throws to DK Metcalf to get the Seahawks into field goal range.

“Not pretty, not easy but it’s a win and a much-needed boost,” said Francis.

