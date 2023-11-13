Geno Smith’s big throws and Jason Myers’ walk-off field goal lift Seahawks past Commanders 29-26

SEATTLE — “Well it certainly wasn’t pretty but the Seahawks got their season back on track Sunday, beating the Commanders 29-26,” said KIRO 7 Sports Anchor Chris Francis. “Give Washington credit, they put up a good fight, and give Jason Myers an extra day off.

Myers converted his fifth field goal of the game, a 43-yarder as time expired, and the Seattle Seahawks held off the Washington Commanders 29-26.

Seattle quarterback Geno Smith and Washington QB Sam Howell traded big throws and touchdown passes in the final 5 minutes, but it was Smith who had the the final chance at the victory and came through.

Howell pulled Washington even at 26-26 on a 35-yard touchdown pass to Dyami Brown with 52 seconds remaining. Smith took over and made a pair of big throws to DK Metcalf to get the Seahawks into field goal range.

“Not pretty, not easy but it’s a win and a much-needed boost,” said Francis.

