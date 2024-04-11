Former Seahawks wide receiver arrested in Atlanta on multiple felonies

According to jail records, former Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Ricardo Lockette was arrested in Atlanta Wednesday.

Originally reported by WSB in Atlanta, Lockette, 37, was booked into the Fulton County Jail on charges of possession of a firearm while committing felonies, including possession of a vehicle with an altered VIN and theft of stolen property.

WSB’s Michael Seiden obtained court documents that stated the Georgia State Patrol was conducting surveillance when troopers noticed Lockette drive off in a 2021 1500 TRX with a suspicious tag.

Troopers and police followed Lockette as he drove across the street, where they stopped the truck and determined it was stolen.

Investigators ran the truck’s VIN and discovered the truck had been reported stolen out of Atlanta last year.

Lockette was also in possession of a Glock 43 9mm pistol.

According to court documents, Lockette said he had bought the truck in 2020 during the pandemic on Facebook Marketplace in Columbus, Georgia.

Police searched the truck and found a temporary tag that had been issued in May 2023, a month after the truck had been reported stolen.

Lockette was signed by the Seattle Seahawks in 2011 as an undrafted free agent. He also played with the 49ers and Bears before returning to the Seahawks in 2013, where he won a Super Bowl in 2014.

Lockette retired in 2016 after a neck injury.





