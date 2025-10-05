Buccaneers beat Seahawks, narrowly avoiding overtime

SEATTLE — Sunday was a close one for the Seahawks, but the team ultimately lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with just seconds left on the clock.

Final score: 38-35.

The Seattle Seahawks were up a touchdown with 3:18 remaining, but let it slip through their fingers.

The Bucs ran down the field to score a touchdown to tie the game with 1:15 on the clock.

Next, the Hawks threw a deflected interception with 53 seconds left.

The Bucs got the ball at the Seahawks’ 35, and Tampa put themselves in position for a game-winning field goal.

The Seahawks will face the Jacksonville Jaguars next on October 12. Kickoff is set for 10:00 a.m. PT.

©2025 Cox Media Group