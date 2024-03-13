Bobby Wagner to sign with Washington Commanders, per sources

Seattle Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner is expected to sign with the Washington Commanders, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

Wagner will sign a 1-year deal worth a maximum $8.5 million and includes $6 million in guarantees.

Just last year, the 33-year-old said he intended to play next season, his 13th in the NFL.

“There’s no might. I never thought anything else outside of that,” Wagner said.

Wagner spent his first 11 seasons with the Seahawks before being released in a salary cap move.

He signed with the Los Angeles Rams in 2022, but only spent one season there before returning to the Hawks last year.

“He’s had a fantastic season coming back to us,” former Seattle coach Pete Carroll said last year. “His leadership. The example that he sets for other guys; he doesn’t have to say much. He just does everything well and right.”

