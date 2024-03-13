Seattle Seahawks

Bobby Wagner to sign with Washington Commanders, per sources

By KIRO 7 News Staff

Detroit Lions v Seattle Seahawks SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JANUARY 02: Bobby Wagner #54 of the Seattle Seahawks looks on before the game against the Detroit Lions at Lumen Field on January 02, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Seattle Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner is expected to sign with the Washington Commanders, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

Wagner will sign a 1-year deal worth a maximum $8.5 million and includes $6 million in guarantees.

Just last year, the 33-year-old said he intended to play next season, his 13th in the NFL.

“There’s no might. I never thought anything else outside of that,” Wagner said.

Wagner spent his first 11 seasons with the Seahawks before being released in a salary cap move.

He signed with the Los Angeles Rams in 2022, but only spent one season there before returning to the Hawks last year.

“He’s had a fantastic season coming back to us,” former Seattle coach Pete Carroll said last year. “His leadership. The example that he sets for other guys; he doesn’t have to say much. He just does everything well and right.”

