Around The Sound: Fungi Festival

PORT ANGELES, Wash. — Calling all fungi fanatics— this event is for you.

The magic of mycology will come to life this month at the Olympic Peninsula Fungi Festival in Port Angeles.

Whether you’re myco-serious or myco-curious, everyone is welcome.

The annual event will take place on October 18 and 19 at the Clallam County Fairgrounds.

KIRO 7 spoke with David Rogers, founder and director of the festival, about what people can expect.

“As long as it’s in that world of fungi or mycology, we’re going to host it,” he said.

There will be a variety of about 40 craft, farm and art vendors, 15 educational booths, and a food court.

Attendees can explore a diverse range of topics, including mushroom cultivation, foraging techniques, ecology and conservation, culinary delights, fabric dye, and the fascinating world of medicinal mushrooms.

Rogers told KIRO 7 that the idea for a festival came about four years ago. He runs a mushroom farm in the area and he said he kept getting questions from people curious about mushrooms.

“There was definitely a real want for the information and education from the community and so we figured this is the perfect area to be celebrating mushrooms and mycology,” he said.

The first year of the event, it sold out and there were about 200 attendees.

“It really showed us we needed to do something much bigger, so we moved to the fairgrounds,” he said.

Each year, attendance has grown. Last year, there were around 3,000 people.

Rogers is expecting another big crowd for this event.

He said one of his favorite parts is seeing the growing passion from people who are just beginning their journey into mushroom foraging.

“It’s really fun if you see someone who is just getting started and they find a really cool mushroom and have no idea what it is and they bring it to the ID table and they see the whole ID table get lit up.”

Ticket prices vary based on which workshops and events you attend. If you’re interested, click here.

