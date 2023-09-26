Seattle Sounders FC unveil new branding colors, logos and crest

Ahead of its 50th anniversary in 2024, Seattle Sounders FC unveiled new branding Tuesday.

The logos prominently feature several icons heavily influenced by Puget Sound and the history of the club, including an orca, the number ‘74,’ and the Seattle Space Needle.

According to Seattle Sounders FC, the new identity came following comprehensive engagement with fans, supporters, and community members.

“Every element in the brand now connects directly to our history,” Sounders FC majority owner Adrian Hanauer said.

