Young Mariners fan runs bases at Opening Day after battling brain tumor

SEATTLE — Every year, on opening day, the Seattle Mariners invite a wish kid to run the bases. It’s a longstanding and beloved tradition between the Seattle Mariners and Make-A-Wish Alaska and Washington.

This year’s base runner is 11-year-old Brody from Onalaska, WA.

Brody is a 6th grader who loves all things baseball! His baseball career started at just 5 years old, and he loves to play third base or catcher.

Brody had to put his Little League dreams on hold when he was diagnosed with a brain tumor at age 9.

Brody underwent a year of life-saving treatment at Seattle Children’s. While it got in the way of his ability to play, it didn’t stop him from hitting the ballpark. There were many times when he’d get chemo in the morning and catch a Mariners game at T-Mobile that same afternoon.

He loves all the players, but his favorites are Cal Raleigh, Josh Naylor, JP Crawford, and Julio.

Don’t miss your chance to see Brody run the bases today at T-Mobile Park. First pitch for the game is scheduled for 7:10 p.m.

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