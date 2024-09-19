Yankees punch playoff ticket with extra-inning win over Mariners

The New York Yankees secured a spot in the playoffs Wednesday night with a 2-1 extra-inning victory over the Seattle Mariners, thanks to a tiebreaking double by Anthony Rizzo in the 10th inning.

Rizzo drove in both of New York’s runs, ensuring their 59th postseason appearance in franchise history.

Rizzo’s go-ahead hit came on the first pitch from Mariners reliever Collin Snider, sending Jasson Domínguez, who started the inning as the automatic runner, home from second base.

The Yankees, who are guaranteed at least an American League wild card, have now made the playoffs six times under manager Aaron Boone.

The Yankees were the first American League team to clinch a playoff spot this season and now lead second-place Baltimore by five games in the AL East with 10 games left in the regular season.

New York’s offense managed just two hits against Mariners starter Bryce Miller, but both of those hits were provided by Rizzo, who knocked in his first RBI since September 2 with a second-inning single.

Miller pitched six innings, striking out eight and walking four, while the Mariners’ bullpen held the Yankees at bay until extra innings.

Former Mariners pitcher Nestor Cortes shut down Seattle’s offense with six scoreless innings, allowing just four hits and striking out six.

The Mariners managed to tie the game at 1 in the eighth inning, courtesy of a solo home run by Justin Turner, giving Yankees closer Clay Holmes his 13th blown save of the season.

The game ended in dramatic fashion when Mariners star Julio Rodríguez was picked off at third base in the bottom of the 10th after trying to avoid a flying bat during Randy Arozarena’s strikeout. Ian Hamilton secured the save for the Yankees, his first of the season.

The win puts the Yankees in prime position for a postseason run, with Rizzo’s timely hitting and strong pitching performances paving the way for the crucial victory.

