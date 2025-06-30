Seattle’s Jurrangelo Cijntje, a rare switch-pitcher, named to MLB Futures Game

Seattle Mariners prospect Jurrangelo Cijntje has been selected to play in the 2025 MLB All-Star Futures Game, according to a Monday announcement from Major League Baseball.

Cijntje, a 22-year-old switch-pitcher from the Netherlands, was one of nine first-round picks from last year’s MLB Draft chosen for the event, which takes place July 12 at Truist Park in Atlanta.

Selected 15th overall in 2024, Cijntje is in his first professional season, pitching for High-A Everett.

He holds a 4-4 record with a 4.88 ERA across 12 starts and three relief appearances.

Over 51 2/3 innings, he has struck out 58 batters and walked 31.

Cijntje has drawn attention for his rare ability to pitch with both arms.

As a right-hander, he has held 180 batters to a .165 average (26 hits in 158 at-bats) and allowed seven home runs.

Left-handed, he has given up nine hits in 25 at-bats—a .360 average—including two home runs.

He is one of 17 former first-round picks selected for the Futures Game this year.

Other 2024 first-rounders joining him include Colorado’s Charlie Condon (third overall), St. Louis shortstop JJ Wetherholt (seventh), Pittsburgh’s Konnor Griffin (ninth), White Sox outfielder Braden Montgomery (12th), Mets outfielder Carson Benge (19th), Blue Jays right-hander Trey Yesavage (20th), Twins shortstop Kaelen Culpepper (21st), and Diamondbacks outfielder Slade Caldwell (29th).

The rosters also include 13 international prospects.

Among them are five players from the Dominican Republic, three from Venezuela, two from Canada, and one each from the Bahamas, Cuba, and Panama.

San Diego’s Leo De Vries, an 18-year-old shortstop, is among the youngest players named to the game.

Detroit outfielder Max Clark earned his second consecutive Futures Game appearance after going 1-for-4 in last year’s contest in Texas.

Washington’s Marquis Grissom Jr., a right-handed pitcher, will join the National League team.

His father, former All-Star Marquis Grissom, will manage the American League team.

The National League team will be led by Braves legend Chipper Jones.

Since the Futures Game began, 1,170 players have participated. Of those, 86.5% have gone on to play in the major leagues, and 250 players (21.4%) have become MLB All-Stars.

