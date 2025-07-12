Seattle’s Cal Raleigh hits two home runs, pushes toward Barry Bonds’ record in 12-3 win over Tigers

Cal Raleigh hit his 37th and 38th home runs of the season Friday night, pulling within one of Barry Bonds’ record for most homers before the All-Star break as the Seattle Mariners beat the Detroit Tigers 12-3 and snapped Tarik Skubal’s lengthy winning streak.

Raleigh, who served as the Mariners’ designated hitter, launched a solo home run in the eighth to stretch Seattle’s lead to 5-3, then broke the game open in the ninth with a grand slam during a seven-run rally.

He now trails only Bonds’ 2001 mark of 39 home runs at the break.

The Mariners’ ninth-inning outburst saw nine of their first 10 batters reach base.

Tigers manager A.J. Hinch called on catcher Jake Rogers to pitch, marking his third career mound appearance.

Rogers got the final two outs of the inning, allowing one baserunner.

Seattle starter Luis Castillo (6-5) earned the win, allowing three runs over five innings.

Tarik Skubal (10-3) took his first loss since April 2 — also against Seattle — after giving up four runs on four hits and two walks in five innings.

He struck out five.

Skubal had been unbeaten in 16 starts entering Friday, going 10-0 with a 1.62 ERA over that span.

He pitched on four days’ rest to line up for extra rest before the All-Star Game, but his career numbers suggest a drop-off in those situations: 14-15 with a 3.98 ERA on four days’ rest compared to 37-16 with a 2.68 ERA with five or more.

Seattle opened the scoring in the third when Parker Meadows missed a diving attempt on Donovan Solano’s liner, which rolled to the wall for an RBI triple.

Detroit tied the game in the fourth on a single by Zach McKinstry.

J.P. Crawford gave the Mariners the lead back with a two-out RBI single in the fifth.

Julio Rodríguez followed with a two-run homer to make it 4-1.

Detroit trimmed the deficit to 4-3 in the sixth on Riley Greene’s RBI triple and Spencer Torkelson’s sacrifice fly, but Raleigh’s pair of homers put the game out of reach.

©2025 Cox Media Group