Rookie Chase DeLauter homers twice in 1st regular-season game, Guardians beat Mariners 6-4

SEATTLE — Rookie Chase DeLauter hit his first two career home runs as the Cleveland Guardians beat the Seattle Mariners 6-4 on Thursday night.

DeLauter hit a home run in the first regular-season at-bat of his major league career in the top of the first. He became the fifth player in Cleveland’s 126-year franchise history to hit a home run in his first career regular-season at-bat. DeLauter is the first to do so since Jhonkensy Noel on June 26, 2024.

Seattle responded in the bottom half of the first when third baseman Brendan Donovan hit a solo shot in his first at-bat with the franchise. The Mariners acquired the former All-Star from the St. Louis Cardinals in February. Donovan’s home run marked the first time a Mariners player hit a leadoff home run on opening day.

The Mariners took a 2-1 lead in the second on the first of two solo home runs by Dominic Canzone. But Cleveland went back in front 3-2 on a two-run double by Brayan Rocchio, and retook the lead for good on a two-run double by Jose Ramírez in the seventh.

The seven-time All-Star went well below the strike zone to hit a slider from Mariners left-hander Gabe Speier (0-1) into the left-center gap. Guardians reliever Connor Brogdon (1-0) replaced starter Tanner Bibee, who exited the game with right shoulder inflammation in the bottom of the sixth and set the stage for Cade Smith to lock down his first save of the season.

Luke Raley also hit a home run for Seattle in the fifth. The Mariners had two hits that weren’t home runs in their first loss of the season.

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