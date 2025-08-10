Mariners retire Ichiro Suzuki’s No. 51 in ceremony at T-Mobile Park; unveils plan for statue

The Seattle Mariners honored Ichiro Suzuki by retiring his No. 51 jersey on Saturday in a pregame ceremony at T-Mobile Park, just before the team faced the Tampa Bay Rays.

The event marked a historic moment for the franchise, as Suzuki became only the third player to have his number retired by the Mariners, joining legends Ken Griffey Jr. (No. 24) and Edgar Martinez (No. 11).

“What’s up, Seattle!” Suzuki greeted the crowd. “I’m so grateful to be here today, to receive this highest honor.”

The ceremony was especially significant as Suzuki, a recent Hall of Fame inductee, became the first Japanese-born player to be inducted.

He received a near-unanimous 99.7% of the vote from the Baseball Writers’ Association of America.

In a video tribute, Griffey congratulated Suzuki: “Congratulations on being inducted into the Hall of Fame and having your number retired. It’s about damn time. I mean, what took you so long? I’ve been there for five years.”

0 of 11 Hall Of Fame Weekend Baseball Baseball Hall of Fame inductees Billy Wagner, left, Ichiro Suzuki, center, and CC Sabathia, right, pose for a photo at the National Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Cooperstown, N.Y., Sunday, July 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) (Seth Wenig/AP) APTOPIX Hall Of Fame Weekend Baseball Baseball Hall of Fame inductee Ichiro Suzuki bows as he arrives on stage during the National Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Cooperstown, N.Y., Sunday, July 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) (Seth Wenig/AP) Hall Of Fame Weekend Baseball A man holds up an Ichiro Suzuki jersey before the National Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Cooperstown, N.Y., Sunday, July 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) (Seth Wenig/AP) APTOPIX Hall Of Fame Weekend Baseball Baseball Hall of Fame inductee Ichiro Suzuki, right, and his wife Yumiko Suzuki smile during the Baseball Hall of Fame Parade of Legends in Cooperstown, N.Y., Saturday, July 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) (Seth Wenig/AP) APTOPIX Hall Of Fame Weekend Baseball Baseball Hall of Fame inductee Ichiro Suzuki poses for a photo with his plaque after the National Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Cooperstown, N.Y., Sunday, July 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) (Seth Wenig/AP) Hall Of Fame Weekend Baseball Baseball Hall of Fame inductees Billy Wagner, left, Ichiro Suzuki, second from left, and CC Sabathia, center, pose for a photo with Willa Allen, second from right, widow of Baseball Hall of Fame inductee Dick Allen, and Dave Parker II, right, son of the late Baseball Hall of Fame inductee Dave Parker, at the National Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Cooperstown, N.Y., Sunday, July 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) (Seth Wenig/AP) Hall Of Fame Weekend Baseball Baseball Hall of Fame inductees Billy Wagner, left, Ichiro Suzuki, second from left, and CC Sabathia, center, pose for a photo with Willa Allen, second fromright, wife of Baseball Hall of Fame inductee Dick Allen, and Dave Parker II, right, son of Baseball Hall of Fame inductee Dave Parker, at the National Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Cooperstown, N.Y., Sunday, July 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) (Seth Wenig/AP) Hall Of Fame Weekend Baseball Baseball Hall of Fame inductee Ichiro Suzuki speaks to reporters during a news conference in Cooperstown, N.Y., Saturday, July 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) (Seth Wenig/AP) Hall Of Fame Weekend Baseball Baseball Hall of Fame inductee Ichiro Suzuki speaks to reporters during a news conference in Cooperstown, N.Y., Saturday, July 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) (Seth Wenig/AP) Former Seattle Mariner Ichiro Suzuki Elected To Baseball Hall Of Fame SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JANUARY 21: Former Seattle Mariners player Ichiro Suzuki reacts as he is elected into the National Baseball Hall of Fame, after receiving the results of the 2025 Baseball Writers Association of America (BBWAA) Hall of Fame Ballot, on Tuesday, January 21.at T-Mobile Park on January 21, 2025 in Seattle, Washington. Suzuki is the first Japanese-born player to be named to the National Baseball Hall of Fame. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Suzuki’s Major League Baseball career began in 2001, when, at the age of 27, he made his debut after eight seasons in Nippon Professional Baseball.

That year, he captured both the American League Rookie of the Year and Most Valuable Player awards, joining Fred Lynn as only the second player in MLB history to achieve that feat in the same season.

Over his 19-year career, Suzuki became a 10-time All-Star, 10-time Gold Glove winner, two-time AL batting champion, and three-time Silver Slugger.

His 262 hits in a single season set a record in 2004 that still stands.

Before Suzuki donned No. 51 for the Mariners, Randy Johnson wore it for nine seasons, making his mark with the team as well.

Johnson threw the franchise’s first no-hitter in 1990 and won the Mariners’ first Cy Young Award in 1995.

After leaving Seattle in 1998, Johnson won four more Cy Youngs and a World Series title with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Reflecting on the significance of the number, Suzuki shared, “For nine years, that was the only number I had in Japan. (No.) 51 was my identity. But I knew that number already had a rich history here.”

Seattle will honor both icons by retiring No. 51 for Johnson as well in 2026, a rare dual tribute to two Pacific Northwest legends.

Suzuki expressed gratitude for Johnson’s presence at his ceremony and promised to return for Johnson’s own number retirement next year.

Suzuki’s legacy in Seattle remains strong. After brief stints with the New York Yankees and Miami Marlins, he returned to the Mariners in 2018 and officially retired in 2019 after a two-game series in Tokyo.

As Suzuki walked out to center field, chants of “Ich-i-ro! Ich-i-ro!” filled the sold-out stadium.

Former teammates and Mariners Hall of Fame members, including Johnson, Griffey, Jay Buhner, Alvin Davis, Felix Hernandez, Edgar Martinez, and Dan Wilson, were on hand to celebrate.

“I’m also damn proud to be a Seattle Mariner,” Suzuki said, referencing Griffey’s Hall of Fame induction speech in 2016.

Mariners Chairman John Stanton also announced that a statue of Suzuki will be placed at T-Mobile Park in 2026, featuring his iconic batting stance.

Although Suzuki has retired from playing, he remains an active part of the Mariners organization as a special assistant to Stanton.

He is frequently seen in full uniform, working out with players during pregame routines.

“Although I can no longer help you with a hit or laser beam throw, my will and desire is always there for you,” Suzuki said.

©2025 Cox Media Group