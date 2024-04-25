Mariners put leadoff-hitting SS J.P. Crawford on the 10-day IL with oblique strain

Leadoff-hitting shortstop J.P. Crawford was placed on the 10-day injured list Thursday because of a right oblique strain.

The move came a day after Crawford was a late scratch from the Mariners’ lineup before their 5-1 loss at Texas. He felt his oblique tweak during batting practice.

“I do not have a timeline for J.P. We’ll evaluate it as it goes along,” manager Scott Servais said. “We hope to get him back as soon as possible.”

Dylan Moore was the starting shortstop for the series finale Thursday against the Rangers. Center fielder Julio Rodríguez moved up to leading off from his usual No. 2 spot.

Seattle brought up infielder Leo Rivas from Triple-A Tacoma. The 26-year-old Rivas has played 665 games over nine minor league seasons and was seeking his big league debut.

To make room on the 40-man roster, the Mariners transferred right-hander Gregory Santos (right lat) from the 15-day to 60-day injured list.

Crawford is off to a slow start, hitting .198 with two homers and nine RBIs in his first 22 games.

