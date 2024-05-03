Thurston County task force arrests fentanyl dealer

THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. — Thurston County Narcotics Task Force (TNT) arrested a local dealer of fentanyl Thursday night after a search warrant was executed on the dealer’s vehicle and storage unit.

The search resulted in the seizure of several items, including 10oz Fentanyl powder, 5 grams of methamphetamine, 3 firearms (one stolen), $3,000 in cash, and a vehicle.

TNT stated that they “will continue to pursue those responsible for trafficking these deadly substances, disrupt their operations, and hold them accountable to the full extent of the law.”





©2024 Cox Media Group