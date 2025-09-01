Mariners promote catcher Harry Ford, designate Sauryn Lao, release Donovan Solano

The Seattle Mariners made a series of roster moves Monday, including the promotion of top prospect Harry Ford, who is set to make his Major League debut.

The club announced that catcher Harry Ford and right-hander Luke Jackson were selected from Triple-A Tacoma, while infielder Leo Rivas was recalled from Tacoma.

Pitcher Sauryn Lao was designated for assignment, and infielder Donovan Solano was released.

The Mariners’ 40-man roster remains full, while the active roster stands at 27 players, plus outfielder Victor Robles.

Ford, 22, becomes the latest first-round pick to reach the big leagues for Seattle. In 97 games with Tacoma this season, Ford hit .283 with 16 home runs, 74 RBI, and a .408 on-base percentage.

The catcher has long been considered one of baseball’s top young talents, appearing in MLB Pipeline’s rankings at No. 40 and on other national lists.

With Ford’s promotion, the Mariners now have their first-round draft selections from five consecutive years on the roster: Logan Gilbert (2018), George Kirby (2019), Emerson Hancock (2020), Ford (2021) and Cole Young (2022).

Ford was drafted 12th overall out of North Cobb High School in Georgia.

Over five minor league seasons, all in Seattle’s system, Ford has posted a .266 average with 52 home runs, 261 RBI and 92 stolen bases.

He has appeared in each of the last three MLB Futures Games during All-Star Week.

Jackson, 34, signed a minor league deal with Seattle on Aug. 21 and quickly earned a call-up after three outings with Tacoma.

He has pitched in parts of 10 Major League seasons with Texas, Atlanta, San Francisco and Detroit.

His career includes 380 relief appearances with a 24-16 record, 28 saves and a 4.27 ERA.

Jackson was a key reliever for the Atlanta Braves during their 2021 World Series run, making 11 postseason appearances.

He was originally drafted 45th overall by Texas in 2010.

Rivas, 27, rejoins the Mariners after a strong showing in Tacoma, where he batted .318 with 10 home runs, 46 RBI and 24 stolen bases in 66 games.

Earlier this season, he appeared in 30 games with Seattle, hitting .283 with a .411 on-base percentage.

Rivas, from Maracay, Venezuela, made his Major League debut in April 2024 and became the fourth player in team history to triple in his first career plate appearance.

Lao, 26, made two appearances for Seattle this season, including his Major League debut April 22 at Boston.

Originally signed by the Dodgers as a position player in 2015, he converted to pitching in 2023.

At Tacoma this year, he went 2-4 with a 3.13 ERA across 22 games.

Solano, 37, appeared in 69 games for the Mariners this season, batting .252 with three home runs and 21 RBI.

The veteran infielder has played in parts of 12 Major League seasons with Miami, New York (Yankees), San Francisco, Cincinnati, Minnesota, San Diego and Seattle.

