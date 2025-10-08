Mariners’ playoff stats 31 years in the making

The Seattle Mariners are one win away from reaching the American League Championship Series.

After a season of milestones, including Cal Raleigh becoming the first primary catcher ever to hit 60 home runs in a season, a trip to the ALCS would be the fourth in franchise history.

In looking back at the Mariners’ three previous trips to the Championship Series, some historical trends in the past 31 years could provide some positive insight, including:

The Mariners are 4-0 all-time when faced with a chance to win a playoff series.

In two of the three previous ALDS that Seattle has won (1995 and 2001), the M’s came back to win both series after losing the first game.

Mariners players are also racking up historical personal achievements this season as well:

Julio Rodriguez is the only player in MLB history to put up four consecutive seasons with 20 home runs and 20 stolen bases.

Cal Raleigh passed Micky Mantle in hitting the most home runs for a switch-hitter in a season.

Game Four of the American League Championship Series starts at 12:08 p.m., airing on FS1.

