Mariners and outfielder Victor Robles agree to $9.75 million, 2-year contract with 2027 option

SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners and outfielder Victor Robles agreed to a $9.75 million, two-year deal on Monday that keeps him under contract with the club through the 2026 season.

“Since joining the Mariners, Victor has been a dynamic presence on the field and a great fit in our clubhouse. He has showcased the ability to impact the game in all phases,” Seattle general manager Justin Hollander said in a statement. “We are thrilled to have him in the organization for at least two more years.”

The deal also includes a $9 million option for 2027. Robles could have become a free agent this fall.

Robles has been a revelation for the Mariners since they signed him on June 4, three days after he was released by Washington. At first, the 27-year-old struggled to get playing time, but once he cracked the lineup he’s been a significant contributor for the Mariners in their postseason push.

The speedy Robles is hitting .303 with seven doubles and three homers in 42 games since joining the Mariners. He’s also been excellent as their primary center fielder for the past three weeks with Julio Rodríguez sidelined by an ankle injury.

The signing also gives Seattle some certainty about its outfield next season. The group likely will include Robles, Rodríguez and Randy Arozarena, who was acquired from Tampa Bay before the July 30 trade deadline.

Once a top prospect with the Nationals, Robles played in just 36 games last season and then started off terribly this year. He batted .120 in 14 games before being designated for assignment on May 27. Days later, Seattle was quick to give Robles a second chance and signed him for the rest of the season.

The importance of adding Robles was highlighted when Rodríguez went down with a high ankle sprain on July 21. Robles has started in center field 17 times in the 18 games since and, despite Rodríguez coming off the injured list Sunday, it’s likely Robles will continue playing center for the foreseeable future.

“Vic is an entertainer. We’re in the entertainment business and I talk all the time to these guys, ‘Be who you are.’ And that’s who he is,” Seattle manager Scott Servais said during the recent homestand. “That’s what allows him to play really well. It’s what allows him to be free. He’s not out there thinking too much. He’s just out there being Vic.”

